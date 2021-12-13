David Phelps to retire as president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems

PITTSFIELD — David Phelps, president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems, announced Monday that he will retire in early 2022.
“After engaging in thoughtful succession planning with the BHS Board of Trustees for the past three years and with the confidence that we now have a full complement of experienced executive leaders in place at BHS, I know that now is the right time is right for making this transition,” Phelps said in a news release.
Bart Raser, chair of the BHS Board of Trustees, said details about the appointment of a new CEO will be released later this week.
“Today, we would like to recognize and celebrate Dave’s tremendous accomplishments at BHS over more than 30 years," Raser said in the release. "The scale of the transformation that Dave has achieved at our organization is a testament to his selfless leadership, his bright vision, and his tireless advocacy for the people of the Berkshires.
"There is no way to adequately thank him for all he has done to care for Berkshire County."
Phelps said that developing new opportunities to care for Berkshire County residents with the help of BHS staff "has been the honor of a lifetime."
“I am incredibly proud of our entire organization’s commitment to service, compassion, and excellence in patient care, and I am grateful to my colleagues and my community for having entrusted me with protecting, cultivating, and advancing the BHS mission for the past 28 years.”
This story will be updated.