Delays, lane closures on Berkshire section of MassPike this week

Motorists travelling the Berkshire section of the Massachusetts Turnpike this week can expect lane closures and delays due to bridge work and guardrail repairs.
The majority of the work on Interstate 90 will involve bridges, both eastbound and westbound, during daylight hours starting at 7 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Monday through Thursday, crews will be doing bridge repair between Lee and West Stockbridge; in Otis at mile marker 22.5 on Monday and Tuesday and mile marker 15.9 in Becket on Wednesday and Thursday.
MassDOT says the guardrail repairs will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday in the westbound lane of Becket and Otis.
The work will be completed, weather permitting, and is subject to change without notice.