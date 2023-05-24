Denise Hardie defeats incumbent Arlene Tolopko for a seat on the Farmington River Regional School Committee

OTIS — Denise Hardie unseated Arlene Tolopko from the Farmington River Regional School Committee in the only contested race in Tuesday's town election.
With 156 votes, Hardie got exactly twice the number of incumbent Tolopko, who got 78.
Running unopposed, Library Trustee Diane Dyer was the top vote-getter, with 197 votes. Other candidates winning uncontested races included Gary Thomas for Select Board; David Sarnacki for town moderator; and Jack Conboy as tree warden and constable.
Also, Therese Gould was elected to the Finance Committee; William O’Brien to the Board of Assessors; and Harold Kobrin and Mark Anthony to the Planning Board.
With no one running for a three-year term on the Cemetery Commission, Ryan Mackbach received the most write-in votes with 7.
Of the town’s 1,294 voters, 239 cast ballots, for an 18 percent turnout.