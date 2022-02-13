Despite recent warming trend, Cheshire Lake ice thick enough for annual fishing derby on Sunday

CHESHIRE — The Gladu family landed a “monster fish” during Sunday’s record breaking catch-sand-release ice fishing derby on Cheshire Lake.
The Lanesborough foursome caught a 35-inch northern pike weighing in at 12.58 pounds.
The father, Skylar Gladu, gets credit for hauling in the large freshwater finned creature using good-sized bait.
“I had a very large sucker on the line and when I saw the flag go up I knew I had a winner on the line,” he said. “It was great to see the reaction of my kids, my oldest was giddy to see what he said was a ‘monster fish.’”
The Gladu quartet, that included wife/mother Kate and sons Braxton and Wyatt, were among the nearly 400 people who participated in the derby, a fundraiser for its sponsor, the Cheshire Fire Department.
Organizer and Cheshire firefighter CJ Garner said the record participation was due, in part, to the derby being cancelled last year thanks to COVID 19.
Social media also got the word out as people travelled from all over New England and New York, according to Garner, who thanked the sponsors and Mother Nature for the robust turnout.
“The sponsors were more generous, creating better prizes and coupled with the weather, you couldn’t ask for a better day,” said Garner.
Under cloudy skies, little wind, flurries, temperatures in the 20s and ice 15 inches thick, conditions were ideal to ice fish.
The all day winter outing on frozen water is another example of a popular and successful community event in Cheshire.
“Cheshire knows how to throw a party,” said Fire Chief Thomas Francesconi. “There’s a fire department down east that comes here every year.”
Sunday’s ice fishing derby had 52 sponsors with plenty of prizes raffled off and three prizes for the top three fish caught.
Eight-year-old Nate Mallet of Cheshire says the prizes draw him to the event.
“I love winning stuff. I won first place two years ago,” he said. “I love ice fishing and catching big fish. Two weeks ago I caught a 4 and a half [pound bass.]”
Young Nate was fishing with his grandfather Bob Mallet, a retired teacher and retired from the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department.
Mallet is out on the lake every day when the ice is thick enough and was glad to be joined by hundreds of other anglers.
“It’s great to see all these people on the lake, but it would be better if the fish were biting,” he said still confident of landing a big one. “Pike are guaranteed getting you a prize because they are big to begin with.”
Among Mallet’s party was a friend, Bridget Green from Windsor Locks, Conn. who has been coming to the Cheshire ice fishing derby for 10 years.
“It’s great being with friends, catching fish and, having been a volunteer firefighter, supporting the [Cheshire] fire department,” she said.