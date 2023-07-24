School Committee candidate Diana Belair hopes to bring a parent's perspective to the city's education board

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Diana Belair is in the Pittsfield Public Schools for the long haul.

Belair will have at least one child in the school system for the next decade. Her youngest son, Wesley, just turned 6. Her older children, Silas and Tucker, are 9 and 11 respectively. She cares about making the schools better for this generation of students.

That’s what she hopes to provide as a member of the Pittsfield School Committee: a parent’s perspective who has kids currently in the district. She hopes to represent more than just her own views, though — she also gets feedback regularly from other parents and teachers.

She’s met some of them through little league baseball (she’s a player agent), some through her youth tennis program, Berkshire Moonball Tennis Academy, and some simply by virtue of having her kids attend Williams Elementary School.

“I'm kind of like a melting pot of all these various inputs, opinions, issues, struggles and wins,” Belair said.

Belair is one of six candidates running for the school committee (which is comprised of six seats), including incumbents Dan Elias, Sara Hathaway and William Cameron. She is one of two newcomers, including William Garrity and Dominick Sacco, who have both had their signatures certified to appear on the ballot Nov. 7. One other candidate, Stephanie Sabin, pulled papers but will not proceed with her candidacy.

By her own admission, Belair has a soft spot for kids. As an attorney, she volunteered in the Boston Juvenile Court system after law school, and as a “court-appointed special advocate” in Denver, Colo., working on behalf of children who were in the court system through no fault of their own.

Belair currently works as a legal content developer for Themis Bar Review, a company that helps law students prepare for the bar exam. She is from Lowell originally, but her husband is a Pittsfield native. That’s how she ended up here when returning from Denver with her family.

One of the lessons Belair learned from her experiences working with kids in the system is that an individualized approach is the best one, and a loving, caring effort goes a long way. She said the same applies to helping address mental health needs in schools.

“It needs to be caring,” Belair said. “We’re not just checking boxes, you’re not just filling out a survey about how you feel today … we need to take a more holistic approach, a serious approach, and get to the bottom of these issues.”

Belair said she does not have “pin-point specific” goals for her time in office if she’s elected, but supports providing a “high quality education for everyone” regardless of their background and what school they go to so they have an equal chance to become fully realized.

“They’re learning more than just academics,” Belair said. “They’re learning conflict resolution, organizational skills, how to socialize and interact with people of different backgrounds and beliefs. All of this together turns them into who they are … if we want a strong community, we need to have strong schools because that's where our people come from.”

Belair said she also plans to advocate for more community buy-in and partnership, including mentorship opportunities from local businesses. Belair said there is nothing more important in Pittsfield than developing schools. She hopes to see the community rally around education as a top priority.

“I am not from here,” Belair said. “But here is where I am; here is my home; here is where I’m raising my children, so here is what matters most to me out of anything.”