Washington voters elect a new selectman, 3 for Municipal Light Board

WASHINGTON — Town voters have chosen a new selectman to fill a vacancy on the three-member Select Board.
During Saturday's special town election, David Ellis was the runaway winner, defeating John Fish and Keith Sharp. Ellis garnered 76 votes, Sharp 17 and Fish 16. Ellis replaces veteran Selectman Richard Grillon, for the two years remaining of an unexpired three-year term.
Meanwhile, voters put into office three people to serve on the Municipal Light Board. Pauline Combe-Clark was the only candidate for the full three-year term, grabbing 96 votes. The two year, unexpired seat went to Richard Spencer, who also collected 96 votes as the lone candidate.
The one year left on a three-year term had no one listed on the ballot, however John McElwain mustered 11 votes to win the seat.
In all, 112 of the town's 415 registered voters cast ballots, a 27 percent turnout, according to Town Clerk Allison Mikaniewicz.