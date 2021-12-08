Dalton health board salutes Dr. Daniel Doyle’s long service to the community

DALTON — Two key people who helped Dalton manage public health affairs through the coronavirus pandemic are signing off. After 20 years of service, one of them, Dr. Daniel M. Doyle, got a special send-off this week.
Reinforcements are arriving as well. To wit: a new public health agent.
WHO’S GOING AND COMING: Doyle told Board of Health colleagues Monday that when he started, the recently retired town manager, Kenneth Walto, just was settling into his job. Both put in two decades of work on behalf of the town. Also leaving is Jayne Smith, the town’s health agent. On Monday, the board voted to recommend Agnes Witkowski to succeed Smith.
WHAT THEY SAID: Smith took a few minutes at the end of the board’s session in Town Hall to offer Doyle “serious gratitude” for his civic contributions, which brought a medical expertise to the panel’s work. According to his biography on the Berkshire Health Systems website, Doyle serves as medical director of the intensive care unit and as a consultant in pulmonary diseases.
Smith praised Doyle’s pragmatism and ability to find what she called “workable solutions” to issues before the board. “I’ve been so impressed by Dr. Doyle and working with him, especially through the pandemic,” she said.
Doyle, wearing a baseball cap and seeming a bit uncomfortable with the praise, noted that he was getting “into my eighth decade” and it was time for a change. “Now is a good opportunity for me to step down,” he said.
Smith handed him a letter that put the warm wishes in writing, leading Doyle to quip: “I look forward to going down to my workshop and making a frame for this.”
NEW AGENT STEPS IN: Witkowski is a licensed nurse with a background in public health nursing, Smith told the board, whose members voted unanimously to name her to the role Smith is leaving. She starts work Dec. 20.
“We’re very lucky that we had a good applicant for this position,” Smith said.
Board member Andrew G. Perenick, who was elected chairman Monday to replace Doyle, said Witkowski stood out as a candidate for him because of her readiness to help bring health information to Dalton residents. He pointed to “her ability to communicate and have an education mindset.”
“I’m looking forward to being the new health agent for Dalton,” Witkowski told the panel.
The board voted to ask the Select Board to allow it, if needed, to get help from Smith in orienting Witkowski to her new job. Smith said the Berkshire Public Health Alliance also will assist with that.
The board elected member Claudia Colombari as vice chair.
COVID NEWS: Doyle briefed members on the fact that people can face a wait of two to three weeks locally to receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a clinic to be held Dec. 18 at Berkshire Community College. He noted that rising test positivity rates might be the result of public weariness with prevention measures, as well as more communicable variants of the virus.
Doyle said that while public schools largely have remained open through the rise in cases, care for young children is being affected.
“It’s preschool and day care where you are having a lot of issues,” he said.