Dollar General in Lanesborough 'much better' after report of rats in store, health inspector says

LANESBOROUGH — After a customer saw a rat in the Dollar General store at 525 South Main St. and reported it to the Board of Health in May, a local health inspector responded and said the problem is being addressed.

“There was a rodent problem,” Health Inspector Nancy Ruderman told the Board of Health on Wednesday. After her first inspection May 23, she said Dollar General took steps to clean up the stock room, where she saw the tail of a rat as the rodent slipped outside.

At that time, Ruderman found holes in the foundation of the 9,320-square-foot concrete block building, as well as rat feces and food packaging torn open in the back room. She called the district manager to address the infestation and made a second inspection.

“They have cleaned it up a whole heck of a lot,” she told the Board of Health.

Still, Ruderman said if the problem doesn’t continue to abate, she will order the store to close for a couple days to clean up.

On Thursday, Ruderman made a third inspection with Cal Joppru, Lanesborough’s housing inspector, who will continue to monitor the business after Ruderman retires at the end of June.

“I didn’t see any rat droppings,” Ruderman said following Thursday's inspection. “They have a lot of stock still back there … but they’re going to work on that so it looks much better.”

She said a crew was expected to come in Sunday to clean and stock the shelves.

“Again, the floor was much, much, much better,” she said.

The holes in the foundation have been sealed as well, Joppru said.

“They’ve removed the harborage,” he said, adding he saw no evidence of what he called “rat runs,” streaks along walls indicating well established paths.

Both Ruderman and Joppru sounded confident that the company had responded appropriately.

Dollar General's corporate office did not immediately respond to The Eagle's request for comment on the Lanesborough store's situation.

The Tennessean reported that shareholders of Dollar General approved a resolution to create an independent audit of worker safety and well-being at the company's shareholder meeting May 31 following safety violations, including rat infestations at stores.

Joppru said it’s not unusual to see rats and evidence of them on his inspections of Lanesborough homes.

But in Ruderman’s 10 years of conducting inspections of restaurants and businesses selling food in Lanesborough, she has seen a rat near a business just one other time.

“It wasn't an infestation,” Joppru said. “It was just a few rats more likely, if anything.”