Pittsfield School Committee candidate Dominick Sacco hopes to create a community of support if elected

PITTSFIELD — School committee candidate Dominick Sacco knows that for many students, help begins at home. For almost 30 years, as a school adjustment counselor, he’s been one of the people checking in with families at home.
In that role at W.E.B. Du Bois Middle School, Sacco said he did more than 360 home visits last year. The purpose for his visits differ, but the goal is usually the same: setting up a support system among parents, relatives and friends to help students succeed. Then, he keeps an eye on them throughout the school year.
He sees his potential role on the Pittsfield School Committee as an extension of that work.
“The School Committee is almost like a metaphor to the home visits,” Sacco said. “If you can be a family sitting around that conference room, and you can trust and get along and appreciate every individual in the room and all their expertise — and their shortcomings — but say, ‘yeah, we’re going to do this,’ that’s a good model.”
Sacco admitted his own shortcomings: He’ll need some help understanding budgets, for instance. But one of the biggest perspectives he can provide the committee is on-the-ground expertise in children’s mental health.
Sacco is one of six candidates for the six-person committee planning to be on the Nov. 7 ballot, including incumbents Sara Hathaway, William Cameron and Dan Elias. Newcomers William Garrity and Diana Belair are also in the race, and have had their signatures certified to run. Stephanie Sabin pulled papers to run in the race, but told The Eagle she will not continue her candidacy for this election cycle.
Sacco has worked at Nessacus Middle School in Dalton and the Academy at Swift River in Plainfield in recent years. Much of his work involves talking to teachers and parents to make sure kids are on the right track.
If he’s elected to the committee, he’ll bring a perspective that’s focused on being “conscientious and caring” toward staff, students and families, he said, and one that emphasizes creating community outside of the schools.
Sacco said he does not have specific policy goals in mind yet, and he still needs to familiarize himself with the Pittsfield school system. But he plans on doing walkthroughs with personnel and absorbing as much as he can.
In his current job, Sacco leads by example, he said. He hopes to bring a similar tact to the Pittsfield Public Schools, and focus his efforts on creating a community of support by empowering teachers and families to address growing mental health challenges.
“The work is on the ground,” Sacco said. “It really is. It’s demonstrating and modeling. For the teachers, myself, the administration, it’s all of us. It’s not just one person. If everybody’s on the ground working together, the chances are really good that you’re going to make a difference in a child’s life.”
One aspect of the job he hopes to incorporate to his work in the school committee is getting families in Pittsfield more involved, he said. Delivering them good news — and bad — has been a part of his job for years. In a similar light, he wants them to be part of recognizing the good and fixing the bad in the city schools.
“My work always includes families,” Sacco said. “I don’t care how big or small it is. I’m calling families when their kid is doing something good. When I see them holding the door for somebody, I’m on the phone. ‘I just want to let you know, when your son gets home or your daughter, let them know that it was a beautiful sight to see them holding the door for all those kids at school.’ And those parents would light up like a Christmas tree.”