$200,000 gift from state comes early to the town of Otis

The town of Otis has received a $203,062 grant from the state Department of Transportation to install sidewalks, as well as benches, picnic tables and bicycle racks.

OTIS — For five years, the state Department of Transportation has been handing out money to cities and towns to make travel safer and easier for people, regardless of how they get around.

A few days before Christmas, that largesse arrived in Otis.

The money comes through the DOT’s Complete Streets program, which has provided $69.5 million to 240 communities since its launch in 2016. The award was announced Wednesday.

The program’s purpose is to back community projects that enhance methods of transportation beyond the use of motor vehicles, such as walking, public transit and biking.

Along with its sidewalk project, Otis will spend some of its award on six signs that will tell drivers how fast they are going. The DOT said the signs will be placed at locations around the town.

