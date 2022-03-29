DOT backs off its plan for a Dalton roundabout, to the relief of local opponents

DALTON — What goes around won’t come around, at least in the form of a roundabout for the town of Dalton.

In a reversal, the state Department of Transportation has dropped a $1.9 million effort to reshape the intersection of routes 8 and 9 and South and West Housatonic streets, despite more than three years of design work. It was to have started in 2024 and been paid for entirely by the state.

When the DOT’s plan was made public in September 2020, Dalton officials expressed skepticism that residents wanted a revamp for the junction, which is considered the western gateway into town. The town a year later held a forum at the Nessacus Regional Middle School to gather public sentiment.

“It was overwhelming that people were against having a roundabout at that location,” said Joe Diver, chair of Dalton’s Select Board.

Comments sent directly to the DOT were also against the project, Diver said, based on records he requested.

The state argued that a roundabout at the intersection would be safer for travelers and better for the environment, since vehicles traveling through roundabouts don’t burn fuel waiting for lights to change. The road handles 15,570 vehicles a day.

Diver said the DOT revealed at a recent meeting of the Regional Transportation Advisory Committee that it had abandoned plans for the roundabout, six months after the Select Board voted, 3-2, to tell the state it didn’t want the road altered.

“For me, it’s a no-brainer. A majority of residents is saying they don’t want it,” member Marc Strout said at the time.

Instead, the board asked for improvements to the intersection’s geometry, as well as the timing of traffic lights.

A request for comment from the agency is pending.

The DOT had held several public meetings about the project. Though it said it would consider local views, the department maintained that it alone had the authority to decide how best to deal with traffic issues at the site, which lies about half a mile from the town's border with Pittsfield and sits beside administrative offices of the Crane Co.

Diver said he’s been told that the DOT now plans to include a review of the same intersection when it tackles a broader regional study of the effectiveness of traffic signals. The original Dalton project outlined by the DOT said that if it did not go forward with a roundabout, the area’s traffic flow might be improved through other means, including changes to the use of signals.

At Monday’s Select Board meeting, Diver thanked residents for expressing their views on the DOT project. He also thanked the agency for listening to the community “and reassessing that project.”

In an interview, he acknowledged that some people might have been looking forward to a roundabout in Dalton.

“There will be some residents who are disappointed,” he said, noting the environmental benefit. “You don’t spend as much fuel going through a roundabout.”