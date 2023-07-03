Concerts in the Park series in Lenox promises a mix of old favorites and new acts

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

LENOX — Call it a slice of old-time Americana.

Returning for a full slate of free weekly concerts by down-home bands, the popular Concerts in the Parks series begins this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It’s the 15th annual season, co-organized since the early years by Ken Fowler and Kim Flynn.

Since the first season in 2009, the goal has been to recreate a nostalgic atmosphere that reflects a simpler bygone era. The series was founded by Roscoe Sandlin, a former selectman and retired lawyer, working with Barbara Sims.

If you go . . . The Lenox free Concerts in the Park are held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Lilac Park on Main Street. July 5: Switchback July 12: Berkshire Jazz Quartet July 19: Happy Together July 26: Wanda Houston/HBH Band Aug. 2: The JoAnne Redding Collective Aug. 9: Lucky Bucket Aug. 16: The Eagles Band Aug. 23: Sky Full of Dippers Aug. 30: The BTUs

The setting provides a gathering place for families relaxing on blankets or sitting on lawn chairs, listening to bands performing from the illuminated Lilac Park Pavilion across from the town library on Main Street at the corner of Sunset Avenue.

“We had to cycle out some bands to allow new ones in,” Fowler said. “It was a tough call.”

There will be plenty of returning favorites on this summer’s nine-week schedule, including the Berkshire Jazz Quartet, Happy Together, Wanda Houston & her HBH Band, the JoAnne Redding Collective, the Eagles Band and the BTUs.

Newcomers include Switchback, performing American Roots and Celtic Soul; Lucky Bucket, with adult rock covers, and Pittsfield-based Sky Full of Dippers, offering top 40, classic rock and original songs.

In case of rain, the concerts are postponed until the following Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The pavilion, set in a natural amphitheater on a downward slope. was installed in 2020 through a $35,000 donation by the Lagarce family, with deep roots in the town over five generations.

"This is a gracious donation by a standup family that did a lot for the town over the years," said Selectman Edward Lane when the board approved the donation in September 2019. Lane had come up with the idea of a pavilion.

Electrical work for low-intensity lighting and power for amplification was donated by Scott Pignatelli, owner of Pignatelli Electrical Contractors.

Sponsors of this summer’s series include Shear Design, Adams Community Bank, Lenox Fit, Piretti Real Estate, Susan and Michael Albert, Margie and Lew Steinberg, Heller & Robbins PC and Martin Law Offices, P.C.

