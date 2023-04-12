After 44 years, Dr. Michael Fabrizio is closing his pediatrics practice

PITTSFIELD — For three generations, Dr. Michael Fabrizio has guided Berkshire children through their first steps, flu shots, broken bones and chicken pox. After 44 years in practice, Fabrizio is stepping back from the work he loves.

In July, Fabrizio’s practice at 387 Columbus Ave. extension will close. In a recent interview, he said that in the coming months he’ll speak with his 1,800 active patients or send them a letter letting them know they’ll need to find someone new.

He said he already has shed many a tear at the parting conversations with patients.

“I think they’re all pretty disappointed,” Fabrizio said, “and [the closing] really comes as quite a surprise. We have a special relationship with our patients, and I kind of expected it would be difficult for everyone concerned, including me.”

Fabrizio received his medical degree in 1974 from the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland. He completed his medical residency at Berkshire Medical Center in 1978. He opened his first practice in Pittsfield in 1979 in the second floor of a building at the corner of George and South streets.

He said he considered either obstetrics or pediatrics, but chose pediatrics because it allowed him to share time with his patients and his family.

“I thought about the amount of time required to be in [obstetrics] and particularly the fact that it really could take over your life,” Fabrizio said. “So I looked around at the situation and said, ‘Let me try pediatrics,’ and I really loved it.”

He added, “I love the interaction with the families and the community.”

Fabrizio’s work in Pittsfield has spanned several critical health moments in the city’s history.

In 2006, Fabrizio and the 10 other practicing pediatricians in the city signed a letter to then Mayor James Ruberto contesting the decision to place PCB fill from GE in a dump site near the Allendale Elementary School. The doctors wrote in concern about the potential health risks local children could face from breathing PCBs in the air during active dumping at the site.

The dumping continued anyway.

Fabrizio also ushered his young patients through the coronavirus pandemic, helping parents to keep their children safe until a vaccine was approved for children. His practice became one of the first in Berkshire County to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for children.

For more than four decades, Fabrizio has balanced his time and attention between the family he created with his wife, Kathy, and the hundreds of families he cares for.

Now the scale is tipping in his family’s favor. Fabrizio said his difficult decision to close down his general pediatrics practice to clear more room in his life for his two children and three grandchildren who live in Nashville, Tenn.

The couple has a condo near their children in Nashville and is considering spending more of the year in Tennessee.

“I’ve been really reluctant to go down there because I didn’t really want to close the practice,” Fabrizio said. “I thought it was a good thing for the community. We did our best to see whether or not there was a way for us to keep the practice open even though I wasn’t going to be able to continue in the practice.”

He said he looked for a clinician to take over the practice but was unable to get anyone to commit to the job. He said he will continue seeing patients, but only on a consultation basis for developmental and behavioral pediatrics cases.

He said he will miss working with Berkshire County’s children.

“Every day you come to work and no matter how you feel or what is going on in your life, these kids’ smiles and their needs just give you a boost,” Fabrizio said. “They just increase your spirit and make you better. You learn from them everyday.”