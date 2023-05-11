A race for a Select Board seat in West Stockbridge ended in a tie. That was only the beginning of the drama

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — After their race for a Select Board seat ended in a tie earlier this week, challenger Jon Piasecki sat down next to incumbent Kathleen Keresey on Wednesday at the panel’s first post-election meeting and insisted that neither of them should be there.
Verbal sparks flew for 20 minutes before Piasecki, a local cannabis farmer, gave in to angry demands from many of the 40-plus residents on hand that he step aside and let the Select Board get down to business.
As he left, he threatened to file a lawsuit against the town.
“This is a direct violation of my civil rights, and the civil rights of the 202 people who voted for me,” Piasecki said.
Monday’s election ended in a 202-202 tie. A recount is set for 10 a.m. May 19. If the tie remains, a special election is scheduled on July 17, preceded on June 12 by a nominating caucus that all registered voters can attend and make nominations for anyone.
Wednesday’s meeting got off to a rocky start as Piasecki walked up to the Select Board table, telling Keresey, “You have no right to be here. Neither of us should be here.”
After some back and forth, Keresey, the chairwoman of the Select Board, told him he was out of order and needed to be civil.
“I am civil,” Piasecki said. “This is an uncivil situation where someone who is not a selectman is seated.”
At that point, an audience member chimed in, saying “I object to this, what’s going on.”
Lauren Goldberg, a specialist in municipal law at KP Law in Boston with 25 years’ experience, is serving as town counsel on the election tie. Attending the meeting via Zoom, she weighed in and cited “a long-held principle called a holdover,” meaning an incumbent continues to hold office until a successor is elected and sworn in. The purpose is to ensure that the business of town government can be accomplished.
As mutual out-of-order accusations flew back and forth, audience members pleaded for a halt to the verbal fracas. Goldberg then stepped in at Keresey’s urging to cite chapter and verse from state law. Piasecki objected, asking that his attorney be present as well.
Residents cautioned Piasecki that he would be ejected from the meeting. Goldberg, who had been contacted for guidance by Town Administrator Marie Ryan, then attempted to present her information as the verbal dueling persisted.
“Right at this moment, you don’t even have the authority to speak unless you’re recognized by the chair, sir,” Goldberg said to applause from the audience.
The town counsel also advised Piasecki that “no one’s been elected and, in my view, that means the holdover continues, and if you want to do that, you have to do that in court, sir, because that is what the law says.”
Piasecki finally left and the board went through its scheduled agenda.
Despite his threat, Piasecki’s attorney, Aaron Dubois of Stockbridge, told The Eagle on Thursday that the prospect of a lawsuit is unlikely since a special election will be held if needed.
“Mr. Piasecki is interested in preserving his ongoing constitutional rights and those of the 202 voters,” Dubois said. “His position is not one that he should be replacing Ms. Keresey on the board, it’s one that neither of them was elected, neither of them should be sitting on the board. The ‘holdover’ is not required, and the two existing adult members of the Select Board [Andrew Potter and Andrew Krouss] are more than capable of conducting the business of West Stockbridge.”
Dubois said that since the town’s Select Board can exist with only two members, Keresey’s presence is not “integral, since she has not been duly elected, her term expired on Election Day, no one has been certified, and therefore no one can be seated, and thereby her continuation as a ‘holdover’ is very improper.”