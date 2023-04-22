Berkshire children learn about ecological restoration during Earth Day hike and StoryWalk in Hinsdale

HINSDALE — A group of six kids — ranging from six to nine years-old — came up to a tree at the Old Mill Trail in Hinsdale. They stumbled over the words on an information page attached to a tree.
Their chaperone, Taylor Staubach, helped them out.
“Ecological restoration. At the end of the walk we’re going to have a better understanding of what these words mean — but for now, let’s say it’s helping out the Earth.”
For Earth Day, Staubach, the founder of Berkshire Family Hikes, led a guided StoryWalk stroll at the Old Mill Trail in Hinsdale, in partnership with Berkshire Natural Resources Council. Along the path, the kids and their families read the book “A Kid's Guide to Ecological Restoration.”
Staubach instilled a sense of mystery and wonder through the walk, such as when she pointed out signs of beaver activity, like decorticated sticks and tree cuttings, in an area where she hasn't seen it in at least four years.
"It’s really weird, because I haven’t seen any beaver around here” said Staubach. Beavers are considered a keystone species in the Massachusetts ecosystem, she said, meaning they have a huge effect on the environment compared to their relative numbers.
Stephanie Quinlan of Pittsfield says that she and her child are regulars at the Berkshire Family Hikes. Quinlan says they are a great way to learn more about nature at an age-appropriate level.
“I wish I had this as a kid," she said. "I was told to go outside, but nobody ever taught me about what moss is good for.”
Staubach says there’s no minimum age for learning about nature. “The more they feel like this is important and the more they fall in love with nature, the more they’ll put in the effort into caretaking [nature] in the future.”
The children got the message.
“What could you do for ecological restoration?” asked Staubach.
“Plant a tree!” said one child.
“Plant a flower!” said another.
“Plant carrots! Plant carrots or green beans or tomatoes or anything!” said a third while running around.
At the end of the hike, they all sat on a bench, eating the snacks Staubach had prepared and playing among themselves. Weary from the day, they more or less listened to Staubach’s explanation of seed bombs.
The adults, though, were captivated by her lecture. Staubach had brought small kits with clay, potting soil and wild native flower seeds. She told the group that now until early May was the perfect time to plant them, since there was little danger of a hard frost. They could be planted in backyards, a town park (with permission) or roadsides.
“What are your plans for the rest of the day?” Staubach asked the group.
The children mostly said they were going to do activities inside — listening to music, playing games and watching videos.
“We balanced some of our indoor time with some outdoor time, right? Get a little green time, sometimes we earn a little ...” Staubach said, before leaning in to whisper, “screen time.”