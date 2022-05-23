Eastbound on-ramp of MassPike in Lee will be closed for two months for repairs

LEE — Starting Tuesday, one of the two on-ramps to the Massachusetts Turnpike in Lee will be temporarily closed for repairs.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is shutting down the ramp drivers access from the eastbound lane of Route 20 near the Big Y Express convenience store.

The Route 20 eastbound traffic will continue under the overpass and access the MassPike from the on-ramp on the westbound side of Route 20 at the traffic lights.

Drivers headed for the MassPike from Route 20 westbound and Route 102 will proceed as usual to the highway.

Once beyond the on-ramp, traffic will proceed as usual and split off left for westbound on the interstate or right to head east on the highway.

This detour will be necessary for roughly the next two months as MassDOT will be doing bridge deck, joint, and facia repairs for the Route 20 eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 90.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.