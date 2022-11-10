Lenox taps a longtime Berkshires educator, Jake Eberwein, as an interim schools leader

LENOX — Veteran school administrator and countywide education leader Howard “Jake” Eberwein III of Dalton is the new interim superintendent for the town’s public school district.

The School Committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to appoint him as temporary successor to Marc J. Gosselin Jr., who tendered his resignation last month, 16 months into his four-year contract. Gosselin will be the new superintendent at a three-town northwest Connecticut district based in Washington Depot. He is expected to depart shortly after Eberwein arrives in a month for a brief transition period.

Eberwein, 57, will take over Dec. 12 with a contract specifying three days a week of work in the central office at Town Hall through June 30, though he will be on call if needed at other times, said School Committee member Oren Cass, chair of the human resources subcommittee, which recommended the appointment.

“I’m very excited by the experience he can bring to the district for the rest of the year, the enthusiasm and commitment he has already shown, taking this on,” Cass said.

The group had considered Marianne Young, a former Lenox superintendent and longtime principal of Monument Mountain High School in Great Barrington, as well as William Cameron, former Lenox interim superintendent and current chair of the Pittsfield School Committee. Both declined.

Eberwein’s responsibilities, aside from day-to-day operations of the district and overseeing budget preparations for the 2022-23 school year, include hiring a longer-term principal for Lenox Memorial Middle and High School. An interim principal is also needed, but could be appointed by Gosselin before he departs.

Searches are underway to fill both positions. Timothy Lee, a former Lenox superintendent and Morris Elementary School principal, is serveing as temporary principal at the middle and high school into January.

“Thanks for considering me and reaching out, it’s a privilege to serve,” Eberwein said from the audience at the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School library, where the School Committee held its hybrid meeting.

Eberwein resigned as part-time superintendent of the Lee-Tyringham school district early in 2020. He was superintendent of the Pittsfield Public Schools from July 2008 through June 2012. Previously, he was the city’s deputy schools superintendent for a year. He was a Pittsfield High School principal (2003-07) after teaching science at Taconic High School.

Last July, he turned down an offer to serve as interim principal of the Northampton Public Schools.

Between superintendent jobs, Eberwein was hired in 2012 as the full-time dean of graduate and continuing education at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams. He served in that post until 2018.

The search

In Lenox, Liz Lafond, regional director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, will help launch the search for a long-term superintendent, Cass said. The goal is to form a local search committee, plan a community forum, and select finalists for School Committee interviews in mid-January, aimed at appointing a new leader at that time to begin work on July 1, likely with a residency requirement in or near Lenox.

There will be no charge since the school district has a contract with the MASC, allowing a reopened search if Gosselin departed within two years of his selection.

During his interim assignment in Lenox, Eberwein will continue working as project manager for the 8 Town Regional School District Planning Board, which is trying to merge the Berkshire Hills Regional School District serving Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge and the Southern Berkshire Regional School District serving Sheffield and four smaller towns.

Eberwein also consults for Berkshire Educational Resources K12 (BERK12), formerly known as the Berkshire County Education Task Force, which focuses on regional solutions.

“He’ll be limiting that work, giving us the attention we need,” Cass said. “But it’s important that we all know that he will continue to have obligations to continue that process moving forward.”

Eberwein noted that he has “a really important set of projects I’m working on, and I think the ability to shape an arrangement that allows me to help you all out for a period of time and continue that work at the same time is important. I appreciate the confidence of the Lenox board, the BERK12 board and the 8 Town Planning Board in balancing these important responsibilities.”

But, he added, “I’m here to help, and it’s a nice way to enter a district with some already established working relationships with administrators throughout my career.”

Eberwein called Lenox “an exceptional, top-flight district, and you’ve got some challenges you’re working through.”

School Committee Chair Robert Vaughan stated that Gosselin is preparing a transition list of multiple priorities, “to share what’s currently on the plate and what’s critical.”