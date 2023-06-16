Pittsfield educators ask for help in 'power struggle' between students and their phones

PITTSFIELD — Educators are urging the Pittsfield Public School district to take a stricter stance on the presence of cellphones in local schools, telling district officials this week that the technology has created a “power struggle” between teachers and their students.

School Committee Chair William Cameron said he’d be accelerating the district’s review of its cellphone policy and that the item would return to the committee’s agenda for discussion at the next committee meeting in June 28.

“I’m very reluctant to go into summer when the School Committee only has a couple of meetings scheduled when an issue of this importance is out there,” Cameron said. He added that he appreciated staff sharing their experiences with students who “are ensorceled by their cellphones.”

During Wednesday's meeting, several members of the United Educators of Pittsfield, the union representing teachers in the district, used the open microphone moment to share their experiences teaching students they say are “addicted” to their phones and the online world held within them.

Melissa Campbell, the UEP president and a Herberg Middle School math teacher, said that she could spend her day writing up students using their phones in class. She said she struggles to keep her classroom managed and on task while students openly use Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok and listen to music during class time.

John Slote is the Latin teacher for Herberg and Pittsfield High School. He told the committee he remembers participating in a meeting 11 years ago at PHS where school staff were voting on adopting the school’s first cellphone policy. He voted to allow students to bring their phones and have staff monitor their usage.

“I regret that vote deeply,” Slote said.

He said he often has a front row view to the negative impacts cellphone use can have on student mental health. He said allowing students to have their phones and be online is “akin to opening the doors and letting everybody in the world run through your hallways.”

“Unfortunately by opening the doors to the internet we are just letting the world go crashing over them and they don’t have the tools to filter this stuff out,” Slote said.

Educators say that cellphone use in class is putting them not only at odds with students whose focus is elsewhere, but also with their parents and guardians who see no problem with having their children on their phones.

Teachers that spoke Wednesday night advocated for options like Yondr pouches, which would require students lock up their cellphones at the start of the school day and retrieve them at the end of the day.

“Teachers and staff need support from the district for whatever policy is adopted,” Campbell said.