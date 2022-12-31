Alert issued after elevated levels of manganese detected in Hinsdale's water supply

HINSDALE — The state has advised users of the town's water system of elevated levels of manganese, cautioning against giving the water to infants.

The advisory was issued after the state tested a sample of the town's water collected Nov. 21. The test detected manganese levels that exceeded a benchmark from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, triggering the advisory.

A naturally occurring mineral, manganese is found in rocks, soil and water and is necessary for the body in small amounts, according to the state.

Town Administrator Robert Graves said the town traced the problem to a pump that moves water from the source, Belmont Reservoir, to the treatment plant.

Manganese had built up in the pump, he said. That portion of the water system has been replaced and flushed.

"We took action immediately,” said Graves.

The state gave the town until the middle of June to rectify the problem, but Graves said he expects the problem will be resolved well before then. The state will lift the advisory after two separate tests return manganese levels below the benchmark.

"They need two clean tests before they lift or retract the notice," Graves said.

"We think we're headed in the right direction," Graves said. "If not we'll have to troubleshoot more, but at this point we feel pretty confident."

The town's advisory went out Dec. 15. Graves said he received three phone calls about it since.

According to the state, while the advisory remains in effect residents should give bottled water or water from an alternative source that doesn't have a manganese issue to infants, and use those sources to prepare infant formula.

The advisory says the general population may choose to "limit" how much of the water they intake as a precaution. The water is fine for washing dishes, brushing teeth and bathing, since skin doesn't readily absorb manganese.

According to MassDEP, manganese at elevated levels "could produce neurological effects with some variation in sensitivity between individuals," with infants and children under one potentially the most susceptible.

Elevated manganese was detected in Hinsdale's water system a few years ago and the problem was fixed, said Graves.

Manganese has also been fingered as a culprit in the ongoing water woes in Housatonic, where residents have long dealt with a discoloration problem.