Official won't say why Lanesborough's administrative assistant, who quit and came back, is working remotely

LANESBOROUGH — The Lanesborough administrative assistant who quit and came back is now working away from Town Hall, officials confirmed Tuesday.

However, Select Board Chairman John Goerlach declined to say why Makayla Zonfrilli is no longer at her desk. Goerlach would only tell The Eagle that Zonfrilli, the fiancée of Town Administer Josh Long, is "working from afar."

The Eagle could not reach Lang for comment. Lang and Zonfrilli plan to marry in July. Though she works directly with Lang, she answers to the Select Board.

Last winter, Zonfrilli decided to quit and pursue a different job, after facing questions about her hiring as well as criticism on social media that she felt was harming her reputation.

Days after Zonfrilli submitted her two-week notice, she had a change of heart and the Select Board vote to rescind her resignation.

At that March 14 board meeting, Zonfrilli explained her reversal.

"The negativity put forth some triggers for me, and I was having trouble going through with my work, which prompted me to put forth my resignation," Zonfrilli told the board. "I want to stick it out and prove I'm qualified and prove I can do the work."

The controversy surrounding Zonfrilli's hiring began when a resident filed an Open Meeting Law complaint against the board with the state Ethics Commission.

Darren Derby complained that the board interviewed Zonfrilli for the job in executive session rather than in an open meeting in December. The board in February admitted it made a mistake in holding a closed-door interview. The Ethics Commission found no conflict of interest with Zonfrilli working with Lang, as long as she reports to the Select Board.

Some veteran town hall employees also questioned the town's decision to grant Zonfrilli a salary and benefits package that exceeded theirs. The board has since corrected that inequity by bumping up the pay of some employees and reducing Zonfrilli's vacation from four weeks to two weeks, the standard for a town employee with less than 15 years of service.