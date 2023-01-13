Newest estimate pegs the cost of a new Lanesborough police station at nearly $6 million

LANESBOROUGH — After years of public debate, Lanesborough will soon brief residents on the state of plans to build a new police station.

Kristen Tool, chair of the Police Building Committee, said her committee is preparing a slideshow presentation on steps being taken ahead of a coming vote on the construction project. Since 2019, Lanesborough has been working to replace an old police station at 8 Prospect St.

Lanesborough residents will be invited to a public information meeting to ask questions. Tool believes that the presentation will provide the transparency needed to help ensure the project moves forward. The decision could come at a special town meeting late this winter or early spring.

Recently, the committee recently received its latest cost estimate of just under $6 million. Tool said the estimate is lower than the first one the panel received, in part because materials prices have gone down.

The proposed location of the new station is not yet public but will be revealed soon, Tool said.

Questions about the station's price have already prompted officials to pull back. Taxpayers objected to a proposed $4.3 million building cost in November 2021. The Select Board struck it down before a town vote. In August, the committee moved to combine a police building with an EMS building, to reduce costs and open up funding opportunities.

Tool acknowledges that $6 million is a big number for the town. However, she says state bonds could fund $1 million of that cost. The Baker Hill Road District has pledged a gift of $150,000 that could help pay to acquire land.

Tool said the town is working on a purchase agreement for the preferred site.

The new proposed budget includes $4,762,600 for site work and construction, plus $750,500 in "soft costs" such as engineering fees and other costs.

Another $476,000, 10 percent of the construction cost, is allocated for contingencies, bringing the project budget to $5,989,100. The estimate was prepared by Jacunski Hume Architects LLC of Berlin, Conn.

Insurance, legal fees and sewer hook-up costs are yet to be determined. Tool said the Lanesborough water district has agreed to waive a $3,000 hookup fee.

These terms — even accepting the gift money — will have to be approved by residents.

Even with the Baker Hill Road District gift, and presuming the state will contribute $1 million, Lanesborough would still have to pay nearly $5 million.

Recently, Tool met with newly elected state Sen. Paul Mark. He advised her to seek help from the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program. Tool said Lanesborough appears to qualify for a 40-year, low-interest loan and another grant program that could cover 15 percent of the costs.

The committee continues to look for more funding sources. “It’s all just information-gathering at this point. Lanesborough residents need to vote on it first,” Tool said.