Familiar faces, and no competition, mark this year's Richmond town election

RICHMOND — Town voters will recognize all the names on next month’s election ballot. That’s because they’re all current office-holders seeking another term, with no contested races.
Leading the ballot will be Selectman Neal Pilson, the current board chairman, up for his third three-year term.
Also nominated and approved at the recent annual town caucus are:
• Andrew Fisher for two years and Louise Maron for three years on the Board of Health;
• Patricia Callahan for a three-year term on the Finance Committee;
• Nancy McConnell for three years as library trustee;
• William Martin for one year as town moderator;
• Katherine Keenum for a five-year term on the Planning Board.
The annual town election will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at Town Hall on State Road.