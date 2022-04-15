<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Familiar faces, and no competition, mark this year's Richmond town election

Richmond Town Hall exterior

RICHMOND — Town voters will recognize all the names on next month’s election ballot. That’s because they’re all current office-holders seeking another term, with no contested races.

Leading the ballot will be Selectman Neal Pilson, the current board chairman, up for his third three-year term.

Also nominated and approved at the recent annual town caucus are:

• Andrew Fisher for two years and Louise Maron for three years on the Board of Health;

• Patricia Callahan for a three-year term on the Finance Committee;

• Nancy McConnell for three years as library trustee;

• William Martin for one year as town moderator;

• Katherine Keenum for a five-year term on the Planning Board.

The annual town election will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at Town Hall on State Road.

