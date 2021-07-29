PITTSFIELD — A woman and two young children safely escaped a fire at their South Atlantic Avenue home on Thursday, but the blaze caused extensive property damage and the death of the family's dog.
The fire, which was reported about 12:35 p.m. at the two-and-a-half story wood home, had already fully engulfed the kitchen and was spreading in the living area by the time firefighters arrived. The family members were already outside.
Crews from three engines were able to control the fire in about 30 minutes, but Garner said firefighters remained on scene for several hours to try and preserve the origin site of the fire. No injuries were reported.
"This was a very well advanced, hot fire with a great volume of smoke," said Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Dan Garner.
He said most of the family's belongings were lost in the blaze, though the structure should be salvageable. Crews were able to extract the dog from a second-floor window, but they were unable to resuscitate it.
Investigators were still looking into potential causes for the blaze on Thursday afternoon, but Garner said he did not believe that the fire was suspicious.
The Salvation Army and Red Cross were helping the tenants with housing arrangements.
Pittsfield property records list David Robillard as the owner of the rental property. Robillard is listed as the owner of several other residential properties in the city.