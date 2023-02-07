A federal grant could usher in a new day for Pittsfield's Springside House. Here's what's in the works

A timeline of the restoration of Springside House

2007: Springside House nomination application prepared and submitted for inclusion on National Register of Historic Places.

2008: Building and portions of the park listed on National Register of Historic Places.

2014: The city completes a conditions assessment and feasibility report on the property.

2016: Pittsfield applies for Massachusetts Historical Commission's Preservation Projects Fund grant for immediate treatment needs. The Springside House project is awarded $77,000 through the grant.

2017: City contractors complete drainage improvements, window restoration, foundation rebuilding and a portion of roof replacement project.

2018: The historic porch is rebuilt and the house's paint is scrapped and repainted in historic goldenrod.

2019: The city begins the start of interior renovation planning work.

2020: Interior hazardous material abatement work at the home is completed.

2021: Roof replacement project is completed.

2021: The historic window repair replacement project is completed.

2022: The federal earmark allocation submitted with the help of Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren. City staff learn of the formal award of the Save America's Treasures grant in December 2022.