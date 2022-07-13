Insurance snags and demolition cost delayed clearing of debris from fire in Dalton, homeowner says

DALTON — For nearly two months, debris from a May 13 fire has sat at 92 Central Ave. in Dalton. This week, work began to remove it, to the relief of those living nearby — and homeowner Michael Graeff.

For Graeff, the clearing signaled the end of a long wait to get approval from his insurance company to pay excavators doing the work. The last few months have been hectic and filled with phone calls, as he and his family navigated fire insurance, demolition permits and a number of other things that most homeowners hope they’ll never have to deal with, he said.

Graeff said steps to haul away the ruined house were moving fairly smoothly, but hit a snag when the insurance company underquoted how much the project would cost. When Graeff told them about D. Condron Construction Inc.’s $27,000 quote for the project, it took a while to get things squared away. He said inflation, among other factors, didn’t help.

At one point, he even considered paying for the project out of pocket, but the price was too great. He had to wait for the insurance to clear it.

Neighbors in the area were glad to see the debris go. The lingering odor from the fire and has caused those on the block to keep their windows shut and avoid the outdoors, in some cases. There were also concerns about accumulating trash at the site, which led to worries that it would attract animals.

Graeff clarified that he did not think rats were in the wreckage, as some neighbors believed, but he has seen possums and raccoons there.

As Graeff and his family tried to recover from the fire, they salvaged what memories they could. Though the Graeffs were newly moved in, the house that burned down had been in his wife Kristin’s family since the early 1960s. Both Michael and Kristin Graeff are veterans, and lost practically all of their military certificates and memorabilia.

“Although we’ve got the memories, we don’t have the attachments,” Graeff said.

But they’ve been able to find some solace in things that did survive the fire: for Michael, a medal from an airborne unit. For Kristin, her grandfather’s wedding ring, which they found in the ashes. For their son, his favorite stuffed animal — a green turtle named Skippy.

Graeff said he could barely believe his eyes when he saw the “stuffie” intact after the blaze.

Graeff said many of the people around the block have been supportive and offered help on every step of the way. He said he appreciated the neighbors’ patience as the debris has been dealt with.

“I just want my neighbors to know they’re loved and appreciated,” Graeff said. “Everyone has been so fantastic from day one – day zero, actually.”

Despite the tragedy, the Graeffs are looking to rebuild and keep moving on in Dalton.

“We’re trying to smile,” Graeff begins to say, before correcting himself. “We are smiling through this.”