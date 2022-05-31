<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Early warning of Pittsfield fire credited with preventing a ‘high loss tragedy’

Epworth Arms street view

Pittsfield fire crews put out a fire late Monday at the Epworth Arms apartment building at 350 West St. No one was injured. One tenant's unit was condemned. The fire was blamed on careless use of cigarettes, according to fire officials. 

PITTSFIELD — Fire crews in Pittsfield quickly put out a blaze late Monday in a first-floor apartment in the Epworth Arms. The department is praising a passerby who called in a report of the fire, saying that act may have prevented injuries.

That call, at 9:55 p.m., resulted in firefighters reaching the 350 West St. dwelling in time to quickly extinguish a fire that’s now blamed on “careless cigarette smoking,” according to a report from Deputy Chief Neil Myers.

Smoking is not allowed in the building, which is managed by the Pittsfield Housing Authority. 

The three-story building provides housing for seniors and has 39 units. Fire officials said they believe it houses 45 residents. 

Using a hand line, firefighters stopped the fire.

The person who called in the report told the department they could see flames and smoke in a first-floor window.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke in that apartment, as well as smoke spreading through a hall.

Most residents were told to remain in their apartments, though some were escorted outside to wait.

All tenants were able to return to their apartments except for the occupant of the unit where the fire began. That unit was condemned.

“The passerby’s early cell phone report and the quick and efficient response by the PFD helped keep a potential high loss tragedy contained to one apartment,” Myers said in a media statement, “with no injuries to either residents or PFD personnel.”

The Red Cross is helping the displaced tenant with temporary housing, the department said.

The complex was dedicated in 1989 and was constructed with federal funding obtained by the late U.S. Rep. Silvio O. Conte. 

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Managing editor for innovation

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

