Early warning of Pittsfield fire credited with preventing a ‘high loss tragedy’

PITTSFIELD — Fire crews in Pittsfield quickly put out a blaze late Monday in a first-floor apartment in the Epworth Arms. The department is praising a passerby who called in a report of the fire, saying that act may have prevented injuries.
That call, at 9:55 p.m., resulted in firefighters reaching the 350 West St. dwelling in time to quickly extinguish a fire that’s now blamed on “careless cigarette smoking,” according to a report from Deputy Chief Neil Myers.
Smoking is not allowed in the building, which is managed by the Pittsfield Housing Authority.
The three-story building provides housing for seniors and has 39 units. Fire officials said they believe it houses 45 residents.
Using a hand line, firefighters stopped the fire.
The person who called in the report told the department they could see flames and smoke in a first-floor window.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke in that apartment, as well as smoke spreading through a hall.
Most residents were told to remain in their apartments, though some were escorted outside to wait.
All tenants were able to return to their apartments except for the occupant of the unit where the fire began. That unit was condemned.
“The passerby’s early cell phone report and the quick and efficient response by the PFD helped keep a potential high loss tragedy contained to one apartment,” Myers said in a media statement, “with no injuries to either residents or PFD personnel.”
The Red Cross is helping the displaced tenant with temporary housing, the department said.
The complex was dedicated in 1989 and was constructed with federal funding obtained by the late U.S. Rep. Silvio O. Conte.