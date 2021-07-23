PITTSFIELD — The Firefighter Combat Challenge is returning to Berkshire County in September.
The event, officially titled the "3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge", will take place Sept. 16-18 at Berkshire Crossing, 555 Hubbard Ave.
Firefighters from around the world — including some from Berkshire County — will participate in what some regard as the “two toughest minutes in sports.” The Berkshire County Special Response Team will also race Pittsfield firefighters in an exhibition relay.
"The Challenge seeks to encourage firefighter fitness and demonstrate the profession's rigors to the public," according to a news release. "Wearing "full bunker gear" and the SCOTT Air-Pak breathing apparatus, pairs of competitors race head-to-head as they simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting by performing a linked series of five tasks, including climbing the five-story tower carrying a 45-lb. hose pack, hoisting a 42-lb. hose pack from the ground, chopping a 160-lb. I-beam to move it 5’, dragging charged hoses and dragging a life-sized, 175-lb "victim" 100’ as they race against themselves, their opponents and the clock."
The event will also include something for the kids: the Greylock Federal Credit Union Kid’s Crawl, Drag, and Squirt Course. It's a scaled down version of the challenge and is free to children ages 4-12.
The event is sponsored by Berkshire Money Management. For more information, visit http://firefighterchallenge.com/.