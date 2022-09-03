PITTSFIELD — Intense.

That's how Jordan Goines, 9, described steering a wooden soap box derby car down Robbins Ave. on Saturday afternoon, trying to not crash while also go fast enough to beat his opponent's cart.

Two at a time, carts were released from behind a chalk start line and zoomed down the hill to the finish, about a block away.

Goines' handmade pink car was read "in loving memory of Brian Goines" on the side, a dedication to his grandfather who died in the fall of 2020.

After his race, he smiled. "I wasn't scared," he said.

He was one of about 100 people who gathered at the Westside Super Soap Box Derby hosted by the Westside Legends, a nonprofit community group. Kids and adults raced about half a dozen carts down a hill in the city's west side neighborhood next to its new mural.

While growing up in the neighborhood decades ago, Tony Jackson — now president of Westside Legends — said kids would build and race carts.

"We started doing this because it was so much fun for us," Jackson said, while taking a break from cheering on racers Saturday at the Westside Legends' first official derby race.

"This is the neighborhood we grew up in," said Marvin Purry, the group's treasurer, who also raced there as a kid. "We're trying to bring back our youth."

He remembers it as a big event. "My biggest memory is seeing the community out together," Purry said. "It was a whole neighborhood thing, fathers, sons and daughters." Purry laughed remembering building a car with his dad and then racing it down Columbus Ave.

"I'm so excited," said Cooper Knodler, a 10-year-old racer, while walking down the street in a helmet. He drove a cart that his neighbor worked on. "We're just having a good time," he said.

During the adult race, several people on the sidewalk cheered when a colorful parachute deployed from the back of a cart as it sailed down the hill.

Sergio Bencivenga helped build it with his co-workers at Blue Q. Using a potato cannon, he installed the parachute for the back of the cart.

The car was named "Call 911" a title written on the front of the car. Fortunately, no ambulances were needed at the event.

Alongside "Call 911," Kirt Goines raced the pink cart his nephew Jordan Goines rode earlier in the kids' division.

Using scraps of material leftover from his work as a home improvement contractor, Kirt Goines built the cart over a period of a few days. He painted it pink in his brother's honor. "We had this event years ago," Kirt Goines said. "His color was pink."

He had also raced before. "I'm a veteran," Kirt Goines said laughing. He's got the proof: He pulled out his phone and pulled up a picture of a Berkshire Eagle article from 1978 with the headline "Kirt Goines wins go-kart event."

At Saturday's race, he didn't win for speed, but was awarded a prize for style, best show car.