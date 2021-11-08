LENOX — A late-night single-car accident Friday has claimed the life of a former town employee who recently retired from a 33-year career at Berkshire Gas.
Peter Cassavant, 67, of New Lenox Road, died from his injuries after being taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center, then airlifted to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center.
Cassavant’s wife, Laura, 63, the driver, was uninjured and required no medical attention. She was “100 percent cooperative with the Police Department” and explained that she accidentally had driven off the road and hit a telephone pole, Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien said.
“Everybody loved him,” Laura Cassavant told The Eagle. “He was easy to get along with. He loved his family and his two beagle dogs.”
Cassavant was employed by the town of Lenox, in the Department of Public Works’ water department, during the early 1980s, before he moved, as an operator for Berkshire Gas, where he worked for 33 years, before retiring July 31.
Officers responding to an 11 p.m. medical call found a vehicle heavily damaged on the passenger side on East Street, near King William Road, O’Brien told The Eagle. Lenox officers were assisted at the scene by state police assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, as well as state police from the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section unit.
The accident remains under investigation, O’Brien said.
There is the potential of criminal charges involving the driver, he added. The nature of the charges, if any, has yet to be determined. OUI (operating under the influence) was not a factor, “and speed does not appear to have been a factor,” O’Brien noted.
“It’s a huge loss to our community,” he said. “This is an unfortunate tragedy. Peter was a good, hard-working guy.”