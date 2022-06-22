Former police chief now a Lanesborough selectmen

LANESBOROUGH — The town's former police chief is now a selectman.
By a count of 407-253, Timothy Sorrell defeated incumbent Gordon Hubbard in Tuesday's annual town election.
Sorrell retired last year after serving 34 years with the department — the last six as chief. Hubbard, owner of Mount Greylock Campsite Park, was seeking his second, three-year term.
Local election officials say 664 of the town's 2,398 registered voters cast ballots at the town hall, a 28-percent turnout.
The remaining candidates on the ballot ran unopposed.
Incumbent Ronald Tinkham and Regina DiLego grabbed two seats on the Finance Committee; incumbent Katherine Westwood remains a library trustee and incumbent Robert Reilly won another term on the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Committee, which oversees McCann Technical School in North Adams. All four candidates earned three-year terms.
The remaining uncontested candidate was Leanne Yinger, who will serve four years of an unexpired five-year term on the Planning Board.
She replaces Jamie Szczepaniak, who resigned from the five-person board. A five-year term on the board was up for grabs for potential write-in candidates, as no one was listed on the ballot. Election officials were still determining if any write-ins earned the seat.
