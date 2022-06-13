Former Police Chief Timothy Sorrell challeging incumbent Gordon Hubbard for seat on Lanesborough Select Board

LANESBOROUGH — The town's former police chief wants a seat on the Select Board.
Timothy Sorrell is challenging incumbent Selectman Gordon Hubbard in next week's annual town election. Voting runs from noon to 8 p.m. June 21 at Newtown Memorial Town Hall.
Sorrell retired last year after serving 34 years with the department — the last six as chief.
Hubbard, owner of Mount Greylock Campsite Park, is seeking his second, three-year term.
The remaining candidates on the ballot are running unopposed.
Incumbent Ronald Tinkham and Regina DiLego are vying for two seats on the Finance Committee; incumbent Katherine Westwood wants to remain a library trustee and incumbent Robert Reilly seeks another term on the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Committee, which oversees McCann Technical School in North Adams. All four candidates are seeking three year terms.
The remaining uncontested candidate is Leanne Yinger looking to serve out four years of an unexpired five-year term on the Planning Board. She would replace Jamie Szczepaniak, who resigned from the five-person board.
A five-year term on the board is up for grabs for potential write-in candidates as no one is listed on the ballot.