Former tenants on tap to return to Berkshire Mall in months ahead

LANESBOROUGH — A spokeswoman for the owner of the Berkshire Mall says shoppers soon will find commercial life restarting inside the long-closed space.

Christina Castaneda said that an Ohio company hired by the mall's owner last year has lined up several tenants, including some who formerly operated inside the Lanesborough mall, once the largest retailing center in Berkshire County.

"Yes, a project is underway," Castaneda said. “We had a good response.”

The leasing is being handled by Monto Bedi, president of Bedi & Associates LLC. The firm works under contract to the mall's owner, Durga Property Holdings of Cincinnati, whose principal is Vijaya Kumar Vemulapalli.

"He is moving forward with signing leases, and getting ready to open in March," Castaneda said of Bedi, who was visiting the mall property Wednesday. A request for comment from Bedi is pending.

Castaneda said that candidates to return to the mall include a "bounce house" business and the owner of Solomon's Furniture.

She said that businesses also are expected to take up locations in the mall's food court area, but deferred comment on the types of outlets to Bedi, except to say that she believed the roster included some former mall vendors.

The mall has been closed since 2019, ahead of the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

Target and the Regal Cinemas have continued to operate on independently owned parcels at the mall, though the movie house is clearing out its space, which abuts the former food court, and plans to close permanently.

Durga bought the mall in 2019 for $1 million from Mehran Kohansieh, also known as Mike Kohan, who had paid $3.5 million for it in 2016, when the property still had cash flow from existing tenants.

Castaneda created a Facebook page for the mall last summer that quickly attracted 400 followers, an indication that the public remains interested in the mall's future.

That Facebook page, “Berkshire Mall: The ReOpening,” soon fell silent, though, and Castaneda explained why this week. Her account was hacked.