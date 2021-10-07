PITTSFIELD — The city has received four applications from candidates seeking to succeed Gina Armstrong as Pittsfield's health director, according to health department officials.
Interim Health Director Andy Cambi said on Wednesday the four sets of cover letters and resumes came in before last week's submission deadline. The Board of Health will start reviewing the applications soon.
Armstrong resigned in late summer after leading the city’s health department since 2013. She said while announcing her resignation she’d began thinking about leaving the role in recent months. She told the board that she was “at a time where I need balance with my family life.”
Armstrong has been kept busy for the past 19 months giving COVID–19 updates to residents, city committees and boards. As a member of the city’s Coronavirus Task Force she was an integral piece of creating COVID-safe staffing plans to keep city business running smoothly during the pandemic.