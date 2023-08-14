Part of Frost Road in Washington will close to traffic Monday through Sept. 1

WASHINGTON — Frost Road will be closed to traffic Monday through Sept. 1 for a culvert replacement.
Western Earthworks is ahead of schedule with work on the upper Frost Road culvert replacement, according to a notice from the town.
Starting Monday, Western Earthworks plans to completely close off the road to traffic, preventing travel between Washington Mountain Road and Stonehouse Road/Lovers Lane Road, until Sept. 1.
Homes in this neighborhood will need to be accessed from the east (Lovers Lane Road side) during this time. Through traffic will be detoured around Schulze Road and Lovers Lane Road. The exact duration of the closure will be dependent upon weather and progress.
The town requests that motorists plan accordingly.