<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Part of Frost Road in Washington will close to traffic Monday through Sept. 1

Washington Mountain Road

Frost Road in Washington will be closed to traffic Monday through Sept. 1.

 JANE KAUFMAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Start the day with the lastest headlines

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

WASHINGTON — Frost Road will be closed to traffic Monday through Sept. 1 for a culvert replacement.

Western Earthworks is ahead of schedule with work on the upper Frost Road culvert replacement, according to a notice from the town.

Starting Monday, Western Earthworks plans to completely close off the road to traffic, preventing travel between Washington Mountain Road and Stonehouse Road/Lovers Lane Road, until Sept. 1.

Map of road closure

Homes in this neighborhood will need to be accessed from the east (Lovers Lane Road side) during this time. Through traffic will be detoured around Schulze Road and Lovers Lane Road. The exact duration of the closure will be dependent upon weather and progress.

The town requests that motorists plan accordingly.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all