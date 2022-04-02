Gateways Inn Dine + Drink's mission : ‘Serious food wrapped in a warm light-hearted environment.’ in downtown Lenox

LENOX — Pittsfield-based investment company Mill Town Capital has revamped the restaurant at the historic Gateways Inn, acquired by the firm in June 2020 for $1 million.
It’s now branded as Gateways Inn Dine + Drink. The high-end restaurant, bar and event space is operated by Executive Chef Jeremy Berlin and Chef de Cuisine Ron Reda, an announcement from Mill Town stated.
James Burden and Tom Knight are in charge of the hospitality and beverage services for the public and for guests at the 12-room inn and its adjacent three-bedroom guest house marketed for small groups, families, or longer-term stays.
Mill Town appointed Berlin last summer to oversee the company’s culinary operations, including Mission Gastropub in Pittsfield and Lift Bistropub, the new, year-round full-service bar and restaurant at the Bousquet Mountain ski area. Berlin, formerly executive chef at Blantyre in Lenox, holds a culinary degree from the French Culinary Institute and is a 26-year veteran of the restaurant industry. He resides in Great Barrington with his wife and two children.
“Inspired by the nature of the Berkshires culinary region, I have woven traditional French techniques into an approachable mix of menu items that can serve dual purposes for a casual night out to enjoy some live jazz or a special celebratory private dining experience,” Berlin stated.
Reda has been an executive chef at the Kemble Inn in Lenox, and at Hotel on North and Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield.
Burden, a former chef who’s now the hospitality operations director for Mill Town, said: “Food is one of the great forces in life that can bring people together. We want the space to be fun, inviting, memory-rich, and of course delicious.”
Knight oversees the Gateways bar and a beverage program “strong enough to stand on its own but designed to enrich the dining experience as a complement to the culinary menus,” the company’s announcement stated.
“It has been so rewarding watching this passionate team come together to bring excellent food to the Berkshires community, raise the bar of professional standards, and introduce some real fun and whimsy to the dining experience — it’s serious food wrapped in a warm light-hearted environment,” said Mill Town’s Managing Director Carrie Holland.
The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for dinner and also has a brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, go to gatewaysinn.com.
The company has partnered with Berkshire Community College’s Berkshire Culinary Institute to help train hospitality workers through an internship program.
Gateways, originally Orleton, was built in 1912 by the Procter family of Procter & Gamble fame to resemble a gargantuan bar of Ivory Soap. It has been operated as the Gateways Inn since 1942.