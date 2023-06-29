A look at the potential routes the thousands of truckloads of PCB-tainted soil will take in the Rest of River cleanup

LEE — Hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of contaminated sediment. Thousands of trips by trucks on local roads in parts of Pittsfield, Lenox and Lee. Five distinct dredging phases, spanning over 13 years in total.

Residents got their first look at the specifics of General Electric's Rest of River cleanup of the Housatonic River, some three years after the company, Environmental Protection Agency and five Berkshire towns came to an agreement over the plan.

In a presentation to the Lee Select Board and residents on Tuesday, GE mapped out a preliminary route that trucks carrying sediment tainted with PCBs — polychlorinated biphenyls — would trace along major Berkshire County roads and through some residential areas en route to two locations: a proposed landfill in Lee and an out-of-state site.

While trucking the sediment looks to be the primary transportation option, GE officials said the company is also proposing the construction of 3 miles of pipeline that would carry sediment from the river to the landfill. And it is evaluating whether rail transportation could be used — a freight line runs parallel to the river in the areas where the majority of the work is proposed.

It’s an early look at the plan GE officials intend to formalize and submit to the EPA by Oct. 31.

For more than 40 years, GE dumped PCBs and other chemicals into the Housatonic River. The PCBs, which were part of the manufacturing process for electrical transformers, are recognized as probable carcinogens and hazardous to environmental life.

After decades of investigation and environmental study by the EPA and GE, an agreement was struck in 2020 for cleanup of the river.

The plan called for the most toxic parts of the river and its floodplains to be removed and shipped out of state. Sediment considered to have a low-level of PCBs was proposed to be removed from the river and placed into what is being called the Upland Disposal Facility — at the former Lane Construction gravel pit near Woods Pond.

The location of that facility is the source of an ongoing lawsuit against the EPA. The Housatonic River Initiative and the Housatonic Environmental Action League are suing the EPA over the process that led to the five-town agreement and the decision to place contaminated soil in a local landfill. The case was argued earlier this month in the U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals; a ruling is pending.

Lee officials and a vocal contingent of Lee residents also oppose the plan. Their frustration with the location of the dump was on full display for GE and EPA representatives who came to the Town Hall on Tuesday to hear feedback on the initial transportation proposal.

The one-hour presentation by a GE contractor was interrupted several times as residents yelled questions, guffawed and critiqued the proposed plan.

Tim Gray, a Lee resident and executive director of the Housatonic River Initiative, said during a public comment portion of the meeting that he doesn’t think the EPA and GE have fully thought this plan through.

“What’s been happening for about a year now is you’re coming through and releasing reports and doing things that are not complete — like the UDF plan,” Gray said. “I can see it happening here with the truck traffic, where you really don’t know yet.”

Cleanup of the river is divided into several sections that will be addressed in phases over at least 13 years.

Cleanup phases

The first section of the river to be addressed lies entirely in Pittsfield — from the intersection of the east and west branches of the Housatonic River to the Pittsfield Wastewater Treatment Plant off of Holmes Road. This phase is expected to take about four years to complete and will attempt to remove about 240,000 cubic yards of sediment from the river.

GE believes that it will be able to have crews working about 198 days in each work year to remove about 60,000 cubic yards of sediment annually. To move this sediment from the river to Lee will take about 5,000 trips by 16- to 20-ton trucks each year. That works out to about 25 truck trips a day during the first phase.

The second phase of work will focus on the section of the river from the Pittsfield Wastewater Treatment Plant to the start of Roaring Brook Road. Removing about 16,000 cubic yards of sediment from this section is expected to take a year and won’t start until the first phase is complete. In this period truck trips will average about seven a day for a total of about 1,350 trips.

The third phase, which covers the area from Roaring Brook Road to Woods Pond in Lee, will remove about 5,300 cubic yards of sediment every year for three years. It is in this section of the river, GE hopes to construct a 3-mile pipeline that would allow sediment to be transported in a “water slurry” to the Upland Disposal Facility. Once there it would be dewatered and buried with the other removed sediment.

A representative of GE contractor Arcadis, who presented the plan to the Lee Select Board, said that the company believes that using this pipeline could reduce the number of truck trips each year by 8,000 trips. The company estimates that with the pipe it would need 500 trips a year, or about 3 trips a day, to finish the work.

The fourth phase of work would occur in and around Woods Pond. This section removes the smallest amount of sediment, only about 200 cubic yards of soil a year for three years. During the three-year work period, GE expects contractors will need about 20 truck trips a year to move the sediment to the proposed dumpsite.

The final phases of work aren’t expected to happen until 10 years or so after the start of cleanup in Pittsfield. Over three years, GE wants to remove 68,000 cubic yards of sediment annually from the stretches of river south of Woods Pond. All that sediment will take about 6,000 truck trips a year — about 30 trips a day — to move.

The impact of all those rumbling trucks

GE presenters did not name all of the streets that they’re looking at for trucks to travel down as the routes are still in flux. But several major roadways are being considered.

In Pittsfield, Holmes Road, East New Lenox Road and Route 7 will likely be used. In Lenox, Route 7/20, New Lenox Road and East New Lenox Road are being considered. And in Lee, Walker Street, Mill Street, Willow Hill Road and Woodland Road are on the table.

GE said that it will submit a quality of life study to the EPA in December. That study will look at many things, including air quality, noise control and how the company will set monitoring standards while the work is completed.

The Arcadis representative also said that GE will evaluate the condition of the roads before work starts so that it can repair any damage that results from the extra truck traffic.