PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire General Store, a deli and convenience store in 75 North St. in Pittsfield, closed Dec. 23.

The co-owner, Lindsey Tuller of Alford, declined to discuss why her business closed. "We would like to move on," she said. Tuller said she had no new business plans.

In July, Tuller told The Eagle that inflation was forcing her to raise prices.

“It’s horrible. Next week, deli prices are going up for our sandwiches. It’s crazy for us store owners,” she said. “Our hope was that at our shop, you could get a full meal — a sandwich, chips, and soda — for $10. Soda prices went up, chips went up. Now all together it’s $15.”

Tuller, together with her business partner, P.J. Hunt, opened the store in November 2015.

In the past, Tuller owned Great Barrington's Riverbend Café, which she closed in 2016.