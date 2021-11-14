Generous people (almost) 'Stuff the Truck' for Lee Food Pantry

LEE — Adults and children nearly did "Stuff the Truck" to feed the less fortunate in the Lee area.
During a three-hour period Saturday, generous donors delivered 60 paper bags and boxes filled with pasta, canned goods, cereal and other nonperishable food.
"We received $500 in donations, and 60 bags and boxes of food," said Lee Food Pantry organizer Sue Gore.
While the donations didn't completely cover the bed of an enclosed trailer of an 18-wheeler, the food will go a long well to helping the needy during the next few months at the pantry.
"We expect to have a very busy winter. I heard on the news the other day, home heating costs are going up," Gore noted.
Stuff the Truck is a collaborative charitable effort by the Kiwanis Club of Lee and the Lee Lions Club.
Kiwanis President Kate Turner said a drop-off box was placed at the two public schools and St. Mary's School, all in Lee, encouraging students and staff to donate to the food pantry.
"We also do the food security program in Lee, where we collect food and get donations from Big Y and Gideon's Garden and distribute the groceries to needy families of schoolchildren in Lee," Turner said.
"This is a great way to help the community. We've teamed up with Kiwanis the last couple of years," said Mary Swift, a past president of Lee Lions.
The pantry is open every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, and in recent months it has served 40 households — about 120 to 140 people — each week, according to organizers.
The pantry is staffed on Saturdays by volunteers from Grace Church in Great Barrington, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Stockbridge and in Lee, St. Mary's Church and the First Congregational Church.