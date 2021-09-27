HINSDALE — For five years, cannabis entrepreneur Joseph McCarthy has been talking to residents of the Berkshires, seeking in-roads.

Quote Joseph McCarthy, CEO of Green Patriot LLC, is headed back to Hinsdale this week to brief residents on a planned Bullards Crossing Road cannabis business.

He’ll be back in Hinsdale this week, with a relatively new corporate identity, to explain what he has in mind for a site on Bullards Crossing Road. McCarthy will convene a required “community outreach” meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at 110 Bullards Crossing Road.

Ipswich Pharmaceuticals seeks to grow, process and sell medicinal pot in the Berkshires It's been nearly five years since state residents voted to legalize medical marijuana, but efforts to start businesses related to the burgeoning industry have only just recently begun to pick up steam.

The Select Board granted Green Patriot a host community agreement Aug. 11. McCarthy told the board that he plans a nonprofit indoor cultivation facility at Bullards Crossing Road that would be a pilot program for veterans.

Since 2016, even before Massachusetts residents voted in November 2016 to legalize adult use of marijuana, McCarthy was meeting with residents and officials in Becket and Hinsdale, doing business then as Ipswich Pharmaceutical Associates Inc. and interested in serving the medical marijuana market. Recreational cannabis sales began in November 2018.

As The Eagle reported at the time, McCarthy later wanted to set up off Peru Road in Hinsdale, but also pursued projects in at least two locations in Becket.

Late last winter, McCarthy was also shopping his project around in the town of Sandisfield.

On Thursday, McCarthy is scheduled to reveal which kind of cannabis business he wants to create in Hinsdale, near the Washington town line. The same kind of meeting, which is required by the state Cannabis Control Commission, was to have been held in August 2020.

McCarthy is now chief executive officer of an outfit called Green Patriot LLC. In a legal notice, Green Patriot said it plans to seek a license for one — or more — of the following: marijuana cultivator, marijuana product manufacturer or marijuana transporter.

“Mr. McCarthy will take questions and provide answers about the proposed medical and adult-use proposed facility operations,” the legal notice says.

McCarthy’s earlier proposal for a facility off Peru Road ended up being taken over by another cannabis firm, FFD Enterprises MA. That company is now bringing in its first harvest on a 91,000-square-foot cultivation site just east of the proposed Green Patriot location.

FFD first considered building off Peru Road, but shifted its plans after encountering strong neighborhood opposition.