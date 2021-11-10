Threaded plastic caps are deposited into a container at Modern Mold & Tool’s new location in Downing Industrial Park in Pittsfield on Tuesday. During the pandemic, the company made millions of the caps, which were used to close COVID-19 test swab vials.
PITTSFIELD — Two for rent signs have been placed in the grass around Modern Mold & Tool's former plant on East Street. The company sign is gone. People have noticed machinery being moved out of the building.
Is another long-standing business leaving the city?
No, Modern Mold & Tool isn't moving out of Pittsfield. But the firm with origins dating back to the 1950s has relocated within the city, having recently begun moving just down the road to an industrial building in Downing Industrial Park, which is much larger than the sites of the company's former facilities.
Toner Plastics of Longmeadow purchased Modern Mold & Tool in 2016 and began moving workers in early October to the new building, which the company acquired for $2.5 million in June. Modern Mold's injection molding operations, which employ 56 workers, have already moved to the Downing Industrial Park.
The 13 employees in the firm's tool division are still working in the Magnus Mold building on East Street, but all of Modern Mold & Tool's Pittsfield workers will eventually be housed in the new building, which has access to rail and contains 66,669 square feet, according to the real estate listing.
Modern Mold & Tool, founded in 1950 in Pittsfield, also has a plant in Ormond Beach, Fla. The company intends to add more employees in Pittsfield, said Toner Plastics President Jack Warren.
"I'm not sure how many more we'll add, but we've already spent $1 million on new equipment" at the company's new structure, Warren said.
Modern Mold & Tool had around 50,000 square feet at its two buildings on East Street but leased almost to half of it, according to Warner. The old site just wasn't suitable for the company's new growth.
"If we had a big job with large parts we'd have to store them in the parking lot," Warner said. "We just did not have enough space."
Warner described the new building as a perfect fit for Modern Mold & Tool's current operations because it was previously occupied by Amaray, formerly Polymatrix, which was also an injection molder.
"It was purposely built for injection molding," Warren said. "Everything was left behind for us to start using."
Toner Plastics is a plastics manufacturing technology company that specializes in profile extrusion, mold design and manufacturing, and injection molding. A world leader in making 3D printer filament products, Toner also operates facilities in East Longmeadow, and Hope Valley, R.I. The growth at Modern Mold under Toner's ownership isn't unexpected.
When Toner Plastics acquired the company five years ago, owner/CEO Steven Graham said that he hoped to grow it. In 2017, Modern Mold & Tool received $145,000 in investment tax credits from the city of Pittsfield toward a $3 million expansion of its of its manufacturing operation, which included the costs of acquiring and relocating the injection molding operations of Streamline Plastics of the Bronx, N.Y., to Pittsfield. When it received that funding, Modern Mold & Tool was considering several expansion options which included additions to the East Street campus or moving to a much larger facility in the area.
"I think the comment [by Graham] that he wanted to expand and grow was absolutely coincidental with what happened," Warren said, referring to the acquisition of the new building.
Modern Mold & Tool mainly made products for the medical industry when Toner bought the company, but now has more industrial clients, company officials said.
According to Warren, Modern Mold began making more industrial products after Toner Plastics acquired Streamline Plastics in 2017, and brought that firm's injection molding operations to Pittsfield. Streamline was acquired to expand Toner's ability to supply components to the purchase display industry, the toy industry, writing instruments and products for a variety of custom applications. Seven presses that Toner acquired from Streamline increased Modern Mold's manufacturing range in Pittsfield to 1,000 tons.
Modern Mold & Tool has moved to a new location in Downing Industrial Park in Pittsfield, allowing for growth of the company, according to plant manager Rick Litke.
The company is interested in leasing its East Street campus, which is why there are for rent signs posted around the building. The company has had conversations about the future of the facility with city officials, who would like the campus to remain suitable for manufacturing use, according to Pittsfield's Business Development Manager Michael Coakley.
Modern Mold & Tool was founded by former General Electric Co. toolmaker Rodozio J. Pedrotti. It was originally located in a wood-frame barn and had a former chicken coop as an office, according to Eagle archives.
The company grew quickly from these humble beginnings, expanding eight times between 1950 and 1972. Modern Mold & Tool is one of 12 local businesses that grew out of GE's former moldmaking operations, which the company closed locally in 1954.
