Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on a new three-bedroom home in Dalton

DALTON — After the pandemic put plans on hold for three years, Habitat for Humanity broke ground for a new ranch-style house to be built in Dalton.
Carolyn Valli, CEO of Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, said the organization secured the lot at 16 Gulf Road from the town for $1 just before the onset of COVID-19 through a request for proposal, and closed on the property in 2022. The lot formerly had an abandoned home on it, which was razed in November 2022 by the Unistress Corporation.
In its stead, a single-family 1,500 square foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms will be assembled by Allegrone Construction, a longtime associate of the organization, and a group of volunteers with the organization. Valli said this will be the second house that the organization has built in Dalton.
Valli said that Habitat would also need to navigate the “humongous increase” in the costs of building materials. The construction was projected to cost $185,000 when it was supposed to start three years ago; now, it will come in somewhere over $300,000, she said.
Habitat will have help from its partners to manage costs: workers from Allegrone will spend about three weeks getting the project off the ground before handing it back over to the volunteers, LP Adams will help with lumber prices and Pariseau Heating and Cooling will assist with HVAC services.
Valli said the goal is to have the house completed within six months. She expects that the equal opportunity lottery for potential buyers will open in the next 30 days. In spite of the increased construction costs, Valli said the house will likely sell for just over $200,000.
Select Board members John Boyle and Robert Bishop were present at the groundbreaking on Thursday, as well as town manager Thomas Hutcheson.
Valli said that Boyle had been an advocate for building more Habitat for Humanity projects — he lives near the other house that was built a few years ago and saw it all come together, she said.
“We saw the good work that they had done on East Housatonic Street,” Boyle said. “That was like five or six years ago, they took a dilapidated house, tore it down, and to fit the lot — this is amazing — it’s a narrow lot, so they built a two-story colonial house.”
The new project underscored the need for affordable housing units in the town. As part of the ceremony, Bishop said that this was a “great day for Dalton,” because of the addition of an affordable house in town during the groundbreaking ceremony. Afterward, Hutcheson echoed his sentiments.
“We’re very aware that there’s a great need for affordable housing in the town,” Hutcheson said. “And we’re happy to do anything we can in order to increase it, but we’re at the mercy of market forces for most of the properties in town. This is one place where we can have a small contribution from the town.”
Valli said she was excited to be working with volunteers based in Dalton on the project. Those interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity can connect at 413-442-3181, extension 8.