Editor's note: Since this story was published online Tuesday, Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity decided to postpone a volunteer project involving Berkshire Bank until June, due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus Delta variant. The following story was updated to reflect that change.
PITTSFIELD — The place known to some as Census Tract 9001 in Pittsfield is one of the region’s “opportunity zones.”
The opportunity to do better, that means.
The tract includes the West Side and Morningside neighborhoods, as well as streets east of downtown. The median household income as of 2019 was $23,500, about half that of the city. Nearly a third of households (31.5 percent) live below the poverty line, almost three times the rate for Pittsfield and Berkshire County.
That’s the place the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity calls home. And it’s where a small army of volunteers will deploy next spring for the chapter’s biggest one-day campaign, a project dubbed “Extraordinary Day: West Side Brush with Kindness.”
“This will be our largest to date, ever,” said Carolyn Valli, the nonprofit agency’s CEO.
Until Tuesday, that project was to take place Sept. 15 and involve as many as 300 employees of Berkshire Bank. Due to concerns about transmission of the coronavirus, that campaign was rescheduled to June. That's when volunteers will fan out across several blocks on the West Side to help local residents tackle household and yard projects. The goal is to lend hope to residents by cleaning, repairing and rejuvenating properties in a single day’s blitz of power-washing, painting, landscaping and general sprucing up.
“How do we have an impact on the neighborhood?” Valli asked in an interview about the effort. “To bring up morale.”
The bank is donating all materials at a cost Valli estimates to be more than $150,000. That includes the expense of acquiring a vacant lot that may become the site of a future Habitat home construction project.
On Sept. 15, a more limited effort, with roughly 50 Habitat volunteers, will help residents install more visible house numbers, remove trash from the area and create a demonstration raised gardening bed at 17 Southern Ave.
Next spring, a squad of work crews will tackle projects on Robbins, Dewey and Daniels avenues and Prospect and Bradford streets. Valli said she expects the turnout by volunteers to double the number who helped Habitat, in September 2019, accelerate work on six new townhomes on Gordon and Deming streets. Employees of Berkshire Bank also helped with that, along with a team from Allegrone Construction.
Households that want to participate in the cleanup next year can call Habitat at 413-442-3181, extension 1, or visit the agency’s office at 314 Columbus Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.