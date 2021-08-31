In September 2019, when volunteers overseen by Allegrone Cos. arrived on a Saturday for the annual Habitat for Humanity Home Builders Blitz, all that was located on the Gordon-Deming Village construction site was a concrete foundation. By 11 a.m., the building's skeleton was taking shape. Next June, the agency plans another high-impact project to improve a slew of properties in the city's West Side neighborhood. That event was rescheduled from Sept. 15 due to concerns about COVID-19 transmission in Pittsfield.