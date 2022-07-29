Recent equipment thefts from Habitat for Humanity sites delay projects and training

PITTSFIELD — For the third time this year, the nonprofit Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity has suffered thefts from its project sites, delaying a move-in and shortchanging its training program.

Last week, a $3,000 water pump loaned to the program was stolen from a construction site off West Housatonic Street, between McDonald’s and Roasted Garlic.

In six months, it is the third time the nonprofit suffered losses. “Up until this year, we've only had one other burglary in our 30 years of existence,” said Carolyn Valli, Habitat’s CEO.

In April and May, two other thefts resulted in the loss of $5,000 worth of equipment.

In June, two low-income families were supposed to move into a new house the nonprofit was building. Because of the thefts, the move had to be pushed back a month.

The incidents also disturbed the nonprofit's workforce training program. “Literally, we had no tools to do it. It’s been very expensive, one nail gun might cost $500, we’ve only been able to replace one third of the lost equipment,” said Valli.

Valli said that because signs identify Habitat construction sites, the thief or thieves knew they were robbing from the agency. “They know that they're robbing from the community when they make these choices. It takes away from the community as a whole,” she said.

The piece of equipment stolen last week had been loaned to Habitat by Gray Goose Farm in Dalton. The farmer who had provided the pump needs it to be replaced before the maple syrup season starts next year. Valli said she expects to get a bill.

“Now we're going to have to pay him for his equipment, and get equipment for us to be able to use," she said. "This is a very big expense.”

The organization has been working to restore the property off West Housatonic Street, along Maloy Brook, to its natural wetlands condition, as part of an agreement it reached with the city of Pittsfield to build houses on Gordon Street.

Unfortunately for Habitat, insurance policies will not make up the losses. “We have insurance, but the way that the insurance works is that you have a $5,000 deductible for each [theft], and you only get reimbursed for that amount,” said Valli. “We've talked to the insurance company. We're not going to get any money.”

Valli said she hopes people who support the mission of Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity will consider donating.

“We're just a small nonprofit building homes and trying to build communities," she said. "We're hoping people who have a little extra money can make a donation to replace this equipment."

This weekend, Habitat will celebrate the completion of a duplex project at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. in Pittsfield that will provide homes for two families.

The work had been delayed by the pandemic and labor and supply chain issues, Habitat says. The new families, who assisted with the construction, will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Habitat crew that worked on the project for the last few years.