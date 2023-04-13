Newly hatched baby chicks are more than just a science lesson for these kindergarteners at Egremont Elementary School

PITTSFIELD — Holding Gucci, the week-old chick, for the first time tickled Sofia Testa’s hand.

“I wasn’t scared,” said Testa, 6, sounding a bit surprised and looking quite triumphant. She thought the chick might poop on her hand. Gucci didn’t. “It was actually going fine.”

The yellow chick with a pattern of intermittent polka dots seemed to doze off in the hands of some students. This was in contrast with the other chick named Dwight, who is a bit more flighty.

The chicks were recently hatched in Melissa Rathbun’s kindergarten classroom at Egremont Elementary School.

Rathbun’s class of 14 received an incubator, cage and all the accoutrements needed to hatch six eggs from Hancock Shaker Village nearly four weeks ago. The Hatch Project, as it is called, delivers incubators to dozens of schools across Berkshire County for about a month.

The hatched chicks and unhatched eggs, along with the eggs and incubators, then get returned to Hancock Shaker Village at the end of each four-week cycle. At Egremont, the cycle ends this Friday.

Ask the students what they know about chickens and eggs, and they break into a song they’ve memorized over the past four weeks called “A Hen Lays an Egg.”

Sung to the tune of “The Farmer in the Dell,” it traces the life cycle of a chick to a hen and ends with the words, “It all happens again.”

Rathbun incorporates eggs and chicks into all parts of the curriculum.

“We try to use it for as much as we can because it’s such a memorable experience,” she said.

Gucci’s name came about as a result of a vote. Other names in contention had been Dave and Lightning. Dwight, meanwhile, was named by a first grader.

On Wednesday, Rathbun formed a circle on a colorful mat and placed on it a red device with a central fulcrum. She demonstrated how it moves by placing weights on one side.

One student guessed the thing was a “weigher.” Another said it was a seesaw.

Eventually, she told them it was a balance and placed two, 20-gram weights on one end, explaining that when the chicks hatched a week ago, they weighed between 30 and 40 grams.

She asked the students to guess how much each would weigh now. Their guesses ranged, but 50 was a common guess. Gucci weighed a little more than 61 grams and Dwight weighed in at an even 65 grams.

Of the six eggs initially delivered to the class, two hatched completely, yielding Dwight and Gucci, and one did so partially, leading to a sad moment for the class.

Gucci’s more easygoing temperament allowed Rathbun to pass the tiny bird from student to student as part of the their study of the life cycle. She warned them not to fling their hands if Gucci pooped, explaining that the chick is delicate.

“It felt ticklish,” said Vacellous Saunders, 6.

Sophia De Lima said it was her first time seeing or holding a yellow chick.

“Like too much good,” she said, describing the experience, adding she thought Gucci was thinking, “’This is not my mom. Mrs. Rathbun is my mom.’”

Like the chick called Dwight, Rathbun had some anxiety initially about the Hatch Project.

“I was very, very nervous to do this the first time because there’s so many things that are involved in making sure the heat’s right, the humidity’s right,” she said, adding staff at Hancock Shaker Village helped her with the details.

Hancock Shaker Village is also studying the fertility rate of its hens and roosters, so the class will be able to contribute to that study.

Rathbun said the class will visit the chicks at Hancock Shaker Village in May, where the chicks will join the flock of other heritage breed chicks. The females will eventually lay eggs, some of which might end up hatching in classrooms.

Rathbun is confident that even if the children won’t be able to recognize their chicks that the chicks will recognize them.

“When I walk in the morning, these two will perk right up because I think they’ve learned my voice.”