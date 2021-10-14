LEE — Although the swimming season is over, Tri-Town Health is alerting boaters to a harmful algae bloom in the western section of Laurel Lake.

“Working with the state Department of Public Health, we are issuing a formal public health advisory,” Tri-Town Executive Director James Wilusz said. He asked officials in Lee and Lenox, which share ownership of the lake off Route 20, to help post signs at public entry points.

The signs warn that the water is unsafe for people and pets.

After the visual algae bloom dissipates, the DPH will conduct testing to verify that the section of the lake is safe. Until then, Wilusz stated, “this is an advisory, and we’re asking people to steer clear of the area.”

Harmful algae blooms stemming from an overabundance of nutrients in the water, such as phosphates, nitrates and ammonia, can be caused by excessive fertilizer use and higher-than-normal water temperature. The result is the lowering of oxygen levels, potentially killing fish and other organisms.