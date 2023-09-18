Reports of crayons melting and students passing out in sweltering schools have some asking: What will it take to cool Pittsfield schools down?

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Rose Fiscella walked into the nurse’s office at Pittsfield High School on Sept. 7 and saw students crying.

Temperatures inside the high school, as well as many other schools throughout the district, had become too much for her peers. Staff members said they clocked in-building temperatures as high as 104 degrees, while others shared images of crayons that had turned from perfect new cylinders into wonky melted pools of wax.

Sapped from the thick heat, Fiscella said students in the nurse’s office were begging to go home and catch a break from the in-building conditions. The PHS senior said by the final hours of the school day, many of her classmates were absent from class — having left early for cooler temperatures at home.

Fiscella said a friend told her she’d found another student passed out in a bathroom.

“The air felt very heavy, very humid,” Fiscella said. “For me it was like, wow there are teachers at risk, there are kids at risk. Something needs to be done.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Serafina McGonagle, whose 3-year-old daughter Ava started preschool at Crosby Elementary School this year. McGongale said watching her daughter come home red-faced and with her hair plastered to her head with sweat was more than difficult. Ava is autistic and couldn’t verbalize when she was feeling sick from the heat.

McGonagle said if the district doesn’t come up with a way to keep students cool, she’ll be keeping Ava home. “Her health is more important than her education right now.”

In a note to district staff and families, Superintendent Joseph Curtis said about 160 fans were distributed throughout the district’s 12 schools and that water was provided “to those who needed it.” Students, staff and families say they recognize the district made these efforts — but also said ultimately the only reprieve came from a change in the weather.

While the immediate effects of the humid days have begun to fade, members of the school community are contemplating what comes next. Staff and students alike said they’re concerned about how much more common hot days will be as climate change continues.

For some the answer is simple: Keep staff and students home and out of hot buildings. For others a more involved response is in order.

In the thick of the heat, families and staff began to ask district leaders about air conditioning. While portions of some of the school buildings — like the libraries and some old computer labs — had air conditioning, Taconic High School was the only building in the district that could claim a building-wide cooling system.

Curtis told the school community that even Taconic, opened just five years ago, wasn’t spared from the heat. The air conditioning system has been defunct and out of commission for at least two years — thanks to broken motors and more recently a major lightning strike.

District leaders are saying it’s time to start talking about long-term solutions to the livability of district buildings — on hot and cold days alike — though they caution changes might not be realized for some time.

Dr. William Cameron, the chair of the Pittsfield School Committee, is hoping to launch into that conversation later this month. At the next school committee meeting on Sept. 27, Cameron said talk about the schools’ physical needs and long-range planning will be on the agenda.

“I know that if a person is very uncomfortable because it’s hot and humid, the main concern that person has is not being hot and uncomfortable anymore — and I sympathize with that,” Cameron said.

“I think that there are a number of issues here that we need to address,” he added. “This is not something that can be done by just making a snap decision and spending a lot of money on a building that may not be there in two years from now.”

WHY CAN'T WE HAVE AC?

The superintendent said when he spoke with teachers and staff they proposed everything from full-building air conditioning systems to mini splits and window units.

Curtis said no matter the level of the system, air conditioning will represent a major cost for the city and district. He said window units would likely require replacing many of the buildings’ large sliding windows or slot windows with a more standard window design.

Ductless mini-splits would likely overload aging electrical systems in the buildings. And like a building-wide AC system, they would require a complete overhaul of the electrical work in the schools.

In his letter to families, Curtis said it was “regrettable” that air conditioning wasn’t part of the considerations made when the city’s two community schools were built in the 1970s, or when renovations were made to many of the other schools in the 1990s.

Now, adding air conditioning to district buildings will conservatively cost “in the range of millions or even tens of millions of dollars,” Curtis wrote.

NO EASY FIX

Brian Filiault, the director of building maintenance for the city, said Curtis' cost estimate was in the right ballpark. And adding air conditioning didn't mean a one-time fix.

Take Taconic High School for example. Air conditioning was included when it was built and was brand-new when it opened in 2018. Filiault said within two to three years more than 40 motors in air conditioning units throughout the school have failed.

His department is still investigating whether this is because of faulty motor designs or an issue with the power supply to the building. Fixing the issue, whatever it may be, has been complicated by supply chain issues, which make buying that many motors nearly impossible.

To make matters worse, the chilling units which had been providing a low level of cooling to the school were fried several weeks ago when the high school was struck by lightening during a storm.

So now fixing the one building with air conditioning will come with a hefty cost, as well.

A PROBLEM FOR OUR NEXT MAYOR

The superintendent said purchasing decisions such as air conditioning in schools ultimately fall to the mayor, as district buildings are city property.

Mayor Linda Tyer told the Eagle that talk of adding air conditioning to all local schools never came up during her nearly eight years as mayor.

“Air conditioning is not something that I’ve ever considered and I’m certainly not going to suggest it to the incoming mayor,” Tyer said. “I think we had an unusual summer and we had a few hot days. I think most people managed and sometimes we just have to muddle through until the weather settles down.”

Tyer’s administration did commit to putting $3 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan money to upgrading the HVAC system at Pittsfield High School. But those upgrades are focused on improving the system’s ability to control heat in the school during the winter, not cool the school during the summer.

WHAT COMES NEXT

Cameron said it’s precisely because of the upcoming administration change that he thinks now is an important time to begin discussing next steps.

“My major concern here, in terms of timing, is that work has to begin on the city budget with a new administration and a new city council almost as soon as the next mayor is sworn in,” Cameron said. “I’m worried whether there is enough time given to a new administration to develop the kind of plan that’s needed.”

Cameron said along with questions of air conditioning are a whole bevy of structural problems to consider at district buildings. At PHS, Cameron called out leaking roofs and heating in school labs as other pressing factors.

All the while, the district is undergoing a school restructuring study and survey to decide how many buildings — and in what configuration — best serves the district. He and Curtis pointed out that the results of that study may lead to some schools closing and students being reassigned to other schools.

“There are a lot of issues out there that need to be addressed and the public needs to be aware of how complex this is with so many things going on simultaneously,” Cameron said. “These are not problems that can’t be solved but they need to be approached systematically.”

In the meantime, what happens when the next hot day rolls around?

Curtis said whether staff and students will go to school or be given a half day will be a game-time decision.

“I would say with extreme weather events that we navigate through, we learn from and adjust practice next time,” Curtis said. “That’s the best we can do.”