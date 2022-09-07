From Pittsfield to Uvalde with love and a hope for peace: 1,000 paper cranes

PITTSFIELD — A sculpture made by students at Herberg Middle School is now on display at a library in Uvalde, Texas, serving as a tribute and wish for peace in a town healing from violence.

The “chandelier” sculpture hangs in El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde and is made of 1,000 paper cranes, hand-folded by the Pittsfield middle schoolers. The cranes were bound together by a string over the summer by Rebecca Roy, art teacher at Herberg Middle School, who also organized the project.

The sculpture was recently featured in an NBC News segment highlighting the library in Uvalde, which has become a community space for healing in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers at the school and wounded 17.

Roy said she had the idea of creating the sculpture after teaching a unit on origami in her art class. Paper cranes are symbols of “peace, hope and healing in times of trouble,” she said.

The number of cranes was no coincidence. According to Japanese legend, someone who folds 1,000 paper cranes will be granted a wish by the gods for their trouble. Roy said the students used their wish, after completing the project, for peace. It was “a labor of love,” she said.

Roy said it took about three months for students to fold all of the paper cranes, working during class, at lunch and in school to complete the project. It led to an unofficial “Crane Club” that kept students involved for the duration. Roy said teachers also got involved and folded a few cranes.

Ashton Brennan, a seventh grader, watched the paper thermometer Roy kept outside her classroom to track the project’s progress, piece by piece. When it was finally full, he felt a sense of accomplishment from it. He contributed 50 cranes to the project.

Roy said the students voted to send the sculpture to Uvalde — the most meaningful destination to them. Other options included Ukraine, Russia and the office of President Joe Biden, to name a few.

The project gave students a chance to have their voices heard, she said. Trying to give the students an outlet to process their feelings is critical, whether through art, writing or any medium they choose.

“I think this project really opened up a space for them to talk about their hope for the future and what they want the world to be like,” she said. “I’ve been telling them that art is a way that we can transform each other.”

For Ashton, it was a way to help students who were hurting, even from across the country.

It wasn’t the first time making cranes for Bella Restivo, a seventh grader who was already an avid origami enthusiast. She estimates that she made about 100 cranes for the project, and helped other students when they got stuck.

Bella has made origami animals, such as snakes, bears, bunnies and dogs, and boxes to give to people as presents. When she gave this present to the students in Uvalde, she hoped it would help them feel happy.

“I just like making nice things for people so they’ll be happy and appreciate it,” Bella said.

For eighth grader Lauren Strasell, the first few cranes weren’t quite as smooth. She said her first crane turned out “horrible,” but she kept making them. With some help from a friend, she was eventually able to get the process down pat. She made roughly 50 cranes for the project.

Lauren said the project had another effect — it brought the school together for a few months, as they chipped away at the huge project. For months, the students didn’t deal with “drama” or separation into groups — they were all too busy learning, and folding, as a unit.

When asked for her biggest takeaway during the experience, eighth grader Jaelyn Lucey said it was simple.

“If you put your mind to doing something that will help people, you can do it,” she said.

Knowing the significance of what they were doing also helped to make it a bit easier, Lauren said.

“Some people can heal by just one thing that people do for them,” she said. “One crane can help one student.”