The principal of Herberg Middle School in Pittsfield has left his post

Herberg Middle School

Jason Hynek, who served as the principal of Herberg Middle School for much of the pandemic, is no longer leading the school. Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis made the announcement Sunday in a letter sent to staff and families.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — Jason Hynek is no longer leading Herberg Middle School.

Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis made the announcement Sunday in a letter sent to the middle school’s staff, students and families.

“With every apology for not communicating with all families before this evening, as we are respecting confidentiality, Principal Hynek will continue to not be at Herberg Middle School,” Curtis wrote.

The superintendent said that the school’s vice principal, Steve Smith, will serve as the middle school’s acting principal for the time being.

The circumstances for Hynek’s departure remain unclear. Attempts by The Eagle to contact him for comment were unsuccessful.

Curtis was not immediately available for comment.

Hynek started with the Pittsfield Public School district as the Herberg principal in August 2020. Prior to his time in Pittsfield, Hynek spent the better part of a decade in several interim, acting and assistant principal roles in high schools in Springfield and North Brookfield.

Hynek spent much of his first year as principal leading the middle school of nearly 500 students through online and hybrid learning during the pandemic. He would occasionally post to a YouTube channel under his name with school announcements.

This story may be updated.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.

