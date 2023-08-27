Canyon Ranch wants to expand. Here’s the plan, subject to approval by Lenox

LENOX — Canyon Ranch is seeking to expand its high-end wellness destination resort to create urgently needed, affordable staff housing by next summer. It also seeks to convert a recently acquired single-family home to an extended-stay destination to provide more choices for guests.
“It’s been a challenging summer for hiring staff,” said Managing Director Mindi Morin, “coupled with the fact that when they start looking at rent, it becomes even more expensive to move here. And with transportation also being difficult, if they can find affordable housing, it can be difficult getting to Lenox, especially for many shifts outside 9 to 5.”
She also cited more competition for hiring by the local hospitality industry, including Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa, the three Lenox Collection downtown inns, the Apple Tree Inn and the Life House Berkshires hotel on Pittsfield Road.
“There are more of us in the market, which I think is great,” she said. “Being able to have staff housing will be such a huge win, and less stressful when people are moving here.”
The current 119-acre property, formerly the Gilded Age Bellefontaine mansion built in 1896-98, has evolved extensively over the years.
The resort opened in October 1989, two years after the founders of the original Canyon Ranch in Tucson, Ariz., Mel and Enid Zuckerman, purchased the Lenox site for $6 million ($14.8 million in today’s dollars). Development of Canyon Ranch in Lenox cost $37 million at the time, according to Eagle archives.
The Lenox resort has 126 guest rooms and a 110,000-square-foot spa, including a gym, sports medicine, performance science, as well as skin care and massage treatment rooms. The mansion includes wellness facilities, dining rooms, a library and guest lounges.
For the current expansion plan, revisions of existing special permits for the hotel’s parent company, Tucson Lenox LLC, have been filed with the town’s zoning board by attorney Lori Robbins of Heller & Robbins in Lenox. A public hearing is set for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
Morin described the proposed affordable staff housing — with five bedrooms, a living room and dining room at the property’s gatehouse, currently administrative offices — as “the most exciting” aspect of the expansion proposal.
“It’s already hard to hire colleagues,” she explained. “It’s even harder when they have to find housing. Obviously, we’ll need way more than that.”
Under the U.S. State Department’s one-year J-1 work visa program, the resort employs three staffers from the Philippines who now are accommodated in the hotel.
“We want our colleagues to be able to have their own space and their own kitchen,” Morin said. “I think this would be a huge win for us, making it easier for people to make the leap and move somewhere, and it’s [convenient] since it’s on the property. You don’t need a car and you can walk to work or to town.”
Canyon Ranch employs 200 to 300 staffers in the high season and currently is seeking to fill 20 open positions.
In this post-pandemic year, Morin said, the resort has been able to maintain the same level of service and activities for guests despite the hiring challenges. “It’s been a year of feeling back to normal,” she stated, with bookings starting to approach 2018 and 2019 levels, despite a shift of some vacationers to overseas trips.
“But it takes a toll on the team, it’s a lot to be doing the same amount,” Morin acknowledged. “We’ve been lucky to have a phenomenal summer crew, but now they all go back to school. We do have such a [great] core group of colleagues here, and while every department’s been hit, massage has been very, very tough. Food and beverage is always hard, and right now we’re really struggling for fitness instructors.”
Other aspects of the expansion proposal to be considered by the Zoning Board of Appeals include:
• A single-family home at 215 Kemble St. formerly owned by Michael Moran, a Canyon Ranch engineer, and Janice Moran, purchased by Tucson Lenox LLC, for $1.3 million in September 2022 to extend the resort’s property. It’s now eyed for use as an additional guest destination for flexible longer-stay bookings directly controlled by the resort, Morin said. It’s currently a short-term rental.
Since the main resort’s minimum age for guests is 14, Morin pointed out, a family with younger children could stay for three days or longer. The house, which has kitchen facilities, also could be booked by individuals or couples for an extended stay. Two of the hotel’s 19 on-site condominiums owned privately are in the hotel’s rental program.
• A house at 197 Kemble St., within the resort’s footprint, purchased about five years ago and later demolished, became an open recreation area known as the soccer field. CR Resorts LLC now seeks to formally incorporate it within the zoned Estate Preservation area.
• The total cost of the expansion plan is still undetermined, Morin stated, but the biggest expense would be the conversion of the single-family home into guest accommodations.
Canyon Ranch’s current all-inclusive “Just Be Here” per-person nightly rate starts at $1,150, plus a resort fee and tax. Pricing varies depending on the program selected by guests.
In another recent Canyon Ranch news, CR Resorts, LLC recently partnered with VICI Properties, a real estate investment trust, to provide $150 million for integrative wellness expansion opportunities across North America and beyond.
Canyon Ranch timeline
1896-1898: Bellefontaine mansion and gatehouse constructed for Giraud Foster as a Gilded Age private residence. He lives there until his death in 1945.
1946-1981: Used by multiple owners as a seminary, a boarding school, with several buildings added, or sat vacant. A 1949 fire required rebuilding of the interior.
1981: Developer Martin Isenberg purchases property for $1 million, invests $500,000 in renovations, opens a resort in 1983 that lasts for one season, and gains ZBA approval to construct 71 condo apartments on 96 acres by converting existing school buildings into residential units.
1985: Revised ZBA special permits allow development of 85 hotel units and 39 condo apartment units.
1987: Zoning board grants modified permits for specific use of the property as a fitness and health resort with 120 units, plus a a sports center, tennis facility, condos, parking areas and outdoor tennis courts.
1989, 1990: Additional variances as well as Resort and Estate Area special permits approved.
1997: ZBA approves permits for additions to the spa building and creation of an inn dining room, staff cafeteria, two lounges, a reduction in condo units from 38 to 24 and relocation of the “security house” (aka “guard station”) off Kemble Street.
2014: CR Resorts, LLC gains modified special permits to construct 19 condos in one building, another spa building addition and other property changes.
2023: Current Estate Preservation Area in the Lenox zoning bylaw allows any mix of single-family and multifamily dwellings and townhouses, subject to certain requirements.
Sources: Filings by CR Resorts LCC attorney Lori Robbins; Eagle archives; town histories.