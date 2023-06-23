BMW, Audi and VW dealership wins final permits for Lenox auto mile. When will construction begin?

LENOX — All town permits are finally in place for the McGee Automotive Family’s project to build high-end dealerships on Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20) for its Berkshire BMW, Audi, and VW brands.
The
LENOX — All town permits are finally in place for the McGee Automotive Family’s project to build high-end dealerships on Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20) for its Berkshire BMW, Audi, and VW brands.
The
Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.